Laken Romine Captured by Manfred Bauman for Jane Goodall Institute
American top model Laken Romine was photographed by legendary photographer Manfred Bauman for special project supporting the Jane Goodall Institute.
Los Angeles, CA, October 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- American top model, Laken Romine shot with world renowned fashion and celebrity photographer Manfred Bauman for The Jane Goodall World Exhibit. The project was in cooperation with LEICA to be featured in a world wide exhibit to benefit the Jane Goodall Institute. Bauman, a close friend of Goodall and ambassador of the Institute, had been selected to shoot the project. The shoot took place in Beverly Hills upon a hill top home boasting epic city views, vintage cars, and natural foliage.
Bauman photographed Romine with a vintage Stingray, upon a rooftop terrace, and using the rolling Beverly Hills as a backdrop. The shoot paid homage to Herb Ritts in style, utilizing black and white photography to capture Romine around the stunning Beverly Hills Property, featuring the looks and fashion of Gucci, Mellisa Odabash, Vix, and Paris Texas.
When interviewed Romine said, “This was such an amazing moment to work with an incredible photographer like Manfred (Bauman) and to contribute to the mission of philanthropist and animal activist Jane Goodall. I’ve admired Jane and all that she does for many years and feel privileged to be able to contribute in some small way to help support such a meaningful project and cause. I am so incredibly thankful to Manfred, an artist I’ve always wanted to collaborate with, for inviting me to be apart of this project and contribute to this exhibit! It’s truly an honor!”
The Jane Goodall Exhibit will include an exhibition, book, and calendar on behalf of the Jane Goodall Institute worldwide in cooperation with LEICA. This exhibit, which is a mix of celebrities and models with a theme of “perspective, hope, and future,” will be seen in L.A, NY, Paris, Singapore, Sydney, Dubai, Zürich, and Vienna.
Bauman has a prolific decades-spanning career and has captured portraits of celebrities like Kirk Douglas, Angelina Jolie, Don Johnson, Jack Black, Sir Roger Moore, Evander Holyfield, Kathleen Turner, Bruce Willis, Leah Remini, Mark Hamill, Lionel Richie, John Malkovich, William Shatner, supermodel Toni Garrn and now Laken Romine. Romine is one of the fastest rising models, is currently the covergirl of fashion magazine Glamour Bulgaria, and has been the face of countless campaigns. She is repped by Elite Management.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXZpMmCbTnA
www.youtube.com/watch
