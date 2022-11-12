NaXum Opens Recruitment Globally
Las Vegas, NV, November 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Following its initial global expansion, Referral Marketing software provider NaXum is finally opening its doors to creative minds from all over the world to accommodate the company's rapid growth.
NaXum originally set up headquarters in Cebu and Davao Cities in the Philippines but adapted to a permanent remote work setup in 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdowns. The company shared in a press release in January of this year that it started accepting applications and hunting for candidates from Vietnam, India, and Egypt. In October, the company confirmed that people from all other countries can now apply for NaXum's open seats too.
The US-based software provider is currently in search of creative minds who are passionate about web development and software engineering. The available seats in the company include UX Designers (Front-end Developers), Commissions Engineers, Core Tech Engineers, IS Engineers (Server Administrators), and Mobile App Engineers. Operations seats like Sales Champions and Client Champions are also open to international applicants.
Successful applicants get to take part in NaXum’s mission of providing Referral Marketing platforms that "inspire and reward a billion business souls."
NaXum prides itself in staying true to its core values and providing its clients with meaningful and innovative cutting-edge technology to give the newest person in every company the best chance at success. According to its official Facebook page, its purpose is "to provide elegant, intuitive, and integrated technologies which empower our clients to efficiently connect with their contacts in an extremely personal and truly remarkable way.”
On top of its competitive salary, the company offers lots of BlessUP rewards for its employees including birthday and anniversary bonuses, referral and 13th month blessings, and innovation "Rock" and Work Order rewards. NaXum also provides career growth opportunities to its team members via its Promote From Within core value. In its culture, team members can journey around the different areas of NaXum operations by applying for or being promoted to different seats.
On its corporate website, NaXum describes Promote From Within as a representation of its belief in its people: “We believe that everyone has the potential for greatness and as we grow Naxum, we seek to grow our own internal staff by giving them the opportunity for new roles as the company expands.”
Interested applicants may submit their applications to NaXum's hiring email rockstars@naxum.com. They may also visit Naxum.com for more information about the company.
