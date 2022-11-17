HPA Talent Agency Grows It's Freestyle Soccer Division
HPA Talent has expanded its company with yet another International signing.
Los Angeles, CA, November 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- HPA Talent has expanded its already dominate soccer freestyle division with the signing of Panama Champion Reynaldo Peña.
”Rey Freestyle” as Reynaldo is known, is the Panamanian Champion who now resides in Rome, Italy. With numerous titles Peña joins a list of some of the world’s best freestyle soccer players being represented by HPA Talent.
“Reynaldo is an exciting and prominate figure in the freestyle soccer community and we feel he has lots of growth ahead, especially here in the United States market,” said HPA Talent CEO Paris DJon.
About Hype Projects Agency
Hype Projects Agency is a full-service management and entertainment company representing some of today's top music artist, athletes, entertainment and brands. Founded by Paris D'Jon who has been managing entertainment clients since 1991 and with now more than 100+ clients, Hype Projects Agency is fast becoming one of the top independent management companies in the United States. Its artist development extends into the fields of touring, commerce, festivals, licensing, branded entertainment, and artist-driven philanthropy.
