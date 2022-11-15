Reinhart Realtors to Roll Out Automated Marketing Programs Following a Successful Pilot with Marketing Platform Adfenix

Charles Reinhart Realtors (www.reinhartrealtors.com) and Adfenix, the marketing platform for real estate, have partnered to scale up the digital presence of the Michigan brokerage, covering the greater Ann Arbor area. The new product offered by Reinhart Realtors, known as Reinhart Ad_Vantage, will provide high-quality traffic and leads to all properties via AI-powered, behavior-targeted advertising campaigns on social media.