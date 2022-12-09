DigiCalendar Has Created the First Digital Day to Day Dog Calendar - a Different Dog Breed Changes Automatically Every Day

The Digital Calendar is an alternative to the traditional paper day to day dog flip calendar. Since DigiCalendar is programed for the next 50 years, you will never need to purchase another annual paper calendar. At the same time, you will eliminate paper waste. There are more than 1 million paper box calendars sold every year with most of them ending up in landfills.