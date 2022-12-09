DigiCalendar Has Created the First Digital Day to Day Dog Calendar - a Different Dog Breed Changes Automatically Every Day
The Digital Calendar is an alternative to the traditional paper day to day dog flip calendar. Since DigiCalendar is programed for the next 50 years, you will never need to purchase another annual paper calendar. At the same time, you will eliminate paper waste. There are more than 1 million paper box calendars sold every year with most of them ending up in landfills.
Boca Raton, FL, December 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Digital Calendar eliminates the biggest problem with the traditional paper box calendar - forgetting to tear off the page from the previous day which creates confusion for many individuals.
With the Digital Calendar, hundreds of the most popular dog breeds change automatically every day.
There is no need to ever purchase another paper calendar again – DigiCalendar is programmed thru the year 2075. Not only will the Digital version pay for itself after a few years, it will reduce paper waste.
The Digital Desk Calendar Includes Time/Clock with Alarm. There is no need to ever touch the device as motion sensors trigger On/Off.
Beautiful colored pictures accompany key traits or the breed. This allows you to learn about the different Breeds of Dogs every day.
Device is powered by electricity. Remote control included for easy setting time and date.
Unlike the traditional paper calendars, you will never forget to manually flip to the next day as this occurs automatically
The calendar is only available on Amazon for purchase. Please go to the following Amazon link: www.amazon.com/dp/B0B7GX3PXF.
