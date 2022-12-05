CENTURY 21 Redwood Realty Partners with Adfenix to Create Redwood AI Boost

CENTURY 21 Redwood Realty (www.c21redwood.com) and Adfenix – the marketing platform for real estate – have partnered to dramatically increase the exposure of their clients’ homes. With the creation of “Redwood AI Boost,” every home listed by a CENTURY 21 Redwood Realty (Redwood) listing will receive a 5-day targeted ad that will drive traffic to the home’s property website on the company’s newly unveiled web platform.