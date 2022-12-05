CENTURY 21 Redwood Realty Partners with Adfenix to Create Redwood AI Boost
CENTURY 21 Redwood Realty (www.c21redwood.com) and Adfenix – the marketing platform for real estate – have partnered to dramatically increase the exposure of their clients’ homes. With the creation of “Redwood AI Boost,” every home listed by a CENTURY 21 Redwood Realty (Redwood) listing will receive a 5-day targeted ad that will drive traffic to the home’s property website on the company’s newly unveiled web platform.
Washington, DC, December 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Eddie Berenbaum, Redwood’s Co-Founder and President, has been highly impressed with the results of the initial pilot launch. In Berenbaum’s words: “We are constantly monitoring traffic from websites to our listings and were overwhelmed, in a good way, when we see visits to our new property websites spike with the launch of Redwood AI Boost! With some listings, we’re even outperforming websites like Zillow and Realtor.com!” After one week of results, Redwood was keen to formalize its partnership with the Swedish marketing operations specialists.
Adfenix US Director Philip Hegge, who worked closely on the pilot with Berenbaum, adds, “We love Redwood’s commitment to their customer experience in the digital space, and are thrilled to welcome them to the Adfenix community of partners.”
For more information about CENTURY 21 Redwood Realty, visit: www.c21redwood.com/about-us/.
For more information about Adfenix, visit: www.adfenix.com.
About Century 21 Redwood Realty
Founded in 2002 in an Ashburn, VA basement, CENTURY 21 Redwood Realty is one of the fastest-growing brokerages in the DC area. With 600+ agents across 14 offices, Redwood is the 5th largest CENTURY 21 franchise in the US. The foundation of our success is people. Like the intertwined root system of a Redwood grove, our collaborative culture enables our agents to grow their business to unparalleled heights.
Our combined knowledge and experience, led by real estate industry leaders, ensure that each and every one of our clients receives the best of marketing, technology, and overall wisdom in residential and commercial real estate. Whether you’re looking to buy, sell, rent, or invest in Washington, DC, Maryland, or Virginia, we have the agent for you to make your dreams a reality.
About Adfenix
Adfenix delivers a best-in-class, data-backed, and full-service marketing operations platform that is trusted by many of the world’s largest real estate brands. Using smart, automated, and AI-enhanced technology, Adfenix untangles the complexity of the Real Estate industry, enabling customers to create value for their brand and agents.
Founded in Sweden in 2014 by co-founders André Hegge and Gabriel Kamienny, today Adfenix works with real estate professionals around the world, with 85 employees from 4 continents, and offices in Stockholm, Gothenburg, San Francisco, London, and Melbourne.
Contact
AdfenixContact
Rebecca Poynton
+44 7904528768
https://www.adfenix.com
