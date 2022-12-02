Mirror Biologics, Inc. Announces Appointment of Yi Shen as Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Planning
Tampa, FL, December 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mirror Biologics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Yi Shen, MBA was appointed as as Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Planning on November 15, 2022. Ms. Shen assumed the critical role of mapping out the strategic and operational pathways of the Company’s product candidates to successful commercialization.
Ms. Shen has 19 years of industry and consulting experiences in start-up and established biotech, pharmaceutical and medical device sectors with expertise across multiple functional settings, including R&D, commercial, regulatory, supply chain, finance and Information Technology. Recently, her focus has been on oncology indications. She specializes in clinical asset and enterprise valuation, growth strategy, project and portfolio management, Global and US product launch planning, primary and secondary market research, competitive and scenario analysis, as well as sales forecasting and financial modeling. Most recently she served as Head of Corporate Strategy and Operations, reporting to CEO, at Luzsana, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in China and was responsible for leading selection and globalization of drug product assets.
Scott Filosi, CEO, stated, “We are excited to add Yi to our growing, talented Mirror Biologics team. Having worked alongside Yi in the past, I know her experience and leadership will accelerate our mission to deliver potentially life extending immunotherapy medicines to patients suffering from advanced metastatic cancers and be a critical part of managing our transition from a research-focused biotechnology company to a commercial-focused company.”
Yi Shen stated, “I am excited to join Mirror Biologics at this critical inflection point of its journey aiming to bring a first-in-class, next-generation, allogeneic cell therapy technology platform to patients all over the world. The Founder and his talented team have worked resiliently over the past 18 years, overcoming countless obstacles, to build a platform technology and GMP manufacturing infrastructure from concept to Phase II clinical proof-of-concept. Their admirable work has well positioned Mirror to now transition to registration clinical trials and then to the commercial stage. It is an honor to work with such devoted and proven cross-functional technology team members, a talented executive management team led by an exceptional CEO, and a seasoned and accomplished Board of Directors all supported by committed investors with a shared vision to accelerate the development of an accessible and affordable immunotherapy for patients worldwide.”
Ms. Shen holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and an MS degree in Analytical Chemistry under Professor Milton L. Lee from Brigham Young University.
About Mirror Biologics, Inc.:
Mirror Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Delaware on November 5, 2018. We are a clinical stage immunotherapy company targeting the development of treatments for cancer, infectious disease and healthy aging indications using a platform technology called the “Mirror Effect®.” We specialize in the discovery, clinical testing and manufacturing of next generation therapeutic and prophylactic immunotherapy products which incorporate living immune cells as active ingredients. We are driven by compassion for patients suffering from incurable diseases and highly toxic therapies, such as chemotherapy, to develop non-toxic, affordable alternative treatment options with curative or life-extending activity that can be made widely accessible and distributed to out-patient clinics and community oncology offices world-wide.
Our therapeutic vaccine programs are designed to enable the eliciting of an immune response customized to a patient’s resident type of cancer or infectious disease, regardless of type of disease or the genetic expression of the cancer or pathogen (“disease agnostic”). Our lead product is an “off-the-shelf,” non-genetically manipulated, living immune cell called “AlloStim®,” derived from blood of healthy donors. AlloStim® is designed to modulate the immune system using a platform technology called the “Mirror Effect®.”
Our headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida where we operate a blood and tissue donor center, a drug depo distribution center, a clinical research center with supporting immunological and molecular biological laboratories and conduct bioengineering research related to development of large-scale “artificial lymph node” bioreactors for commercial manufacturing of living immune cells. We also operate a wholly-owned subsidiary, Mirror Biologics, Ltd., an Israeli company, located in Jerusalem, where we conduct aseptic cell processing, formulation and cryo-storage operations in compliance with good manufacturing practices (“GMP”) for the production of living AlloStim® immune cells for use in clinical trials. We also operate a drug depo, blood processing and clinical site management operation through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Mirror Biologics (Malaysia), Sdn Bhd, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and contract for these same services through our consultants, Immunovative (Thailand) Co., Ltd. in Bangkok, Thailand. We are currently focused on advancing two late stage clinical programs to the milestone of Biological Licensing Application (BLA) filings: (1) in the USA, our target is metastatic colorectal cancer; and, (2) in SE Asia, our target is advanced liver cancer. We are also conduction a Phase I/II clinical study in USA evaluating our “Universal Anti-Viral Immunomodulatory Vaccine” technology.
Dr. Michael Har-Noy
619-227-4872
www.mirrorbio.com
