Black Forest Ham Specialities Stay Fresh Longer Thanks to Modern Vacuum Packaging by Busch Vacuum Solutions

In 2021, the central vacuum system was due to be expanded. Consumer demand has increased significantly and more and more packaging machines have been used at Schwarzwaldhof. As a result, the demand for vacuum also increased. The new system consists of MINK claw vacuum pumps, COBRA screw vacuum pumps and PANDA vacuum boosters.