Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan Does 120,000 PPV Buys with Cris Cyborg as Co-Main Event
Terence Crawford returned to the Boxing Ring to face David Avanesyan on Pay Per View with BLK. The event featured MMA Superstar Cris Cyborg vs. Veteran Gabby Holloway and was available on Dish, Direct TV, InDemand and the BLK Streaming Platform.
Los Angelas, CA, December 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Terence Crawford proved himself as the #1 pound for pound king again Saturday, Dec. 10, when he stopped European Boxing Champion David Avanesyan in the 6th round in front of a sold out hometown of Omaha, Nebraska crowd.
With 14,360 tickets sold for the CHI Health Arena, Saturday's event became the highest attended Combat Sporting event in the history of the state of Nebraska. The full fight card featured MMA's Only Grand Slam Champion Cris Cyborg in the Co-Main event as she battled Boxing Veteran Gabby Holloway in a 4 round bout, battering the veteran and dropping her to the canvass in round 3 before Cyborg eventually earned the lopsided victory on all 3 judges score cards.
With over 120,000's Global PPV buys the event is considered a commercial success for the Boxing upstart BLK PRIME who had strong competition competing against the UFC 281 PPV and the LopezMartin boxing fights on the same night.
Adding Cris Cyborg in the Co-Main event billing proved to be a smart move for BLK PRIME who capitalized on her debut success in Curitiba Brazil this past September where she drew over 10,000 fans and promoted the FMS 2 event on PPV which also scored over 100,000 global buys establishing the Two-Sport icon as one of the only females in combat sports able to be promoted in the Main or Co-Main promotional placements and to have strong commercial success.
Both, Terence Crawford and Cris Cyborg signed 1 fight bout agreements with the upstart BLK PRIME boxing promotion which means now that the Dec. 10 event has been completed both Terence Crawford and Errol Spence and a rumored female super fight between Cris Cyborg and Katie Taylor are able to be negotiated once again.
