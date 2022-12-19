Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan Does 120,000 PPV Buys with Cris Cyborg as Co-Main Event

Terence Crawford returned to the Boxing Ring to face David Avanesyan on Pay Per View with BLK. The event featured MMA Superstar Cris Cyborg vs. Veteran Gabby Holloway and was available on Dish, Direct TV, InDemand and the BLK Streaming Platform.