Time Machine® for Containers Accelerates CalHEERS' Containerization Myriad Testing
SolutionSoft Systems, Inc., the Leader in Virtual Clock and Time Shift Testing, announced today that Time Machine for Containers (TMCON) accelerated CalHEERs’ Containerization Myriad testing which enabled Deloitte to speed up time to market by two-fold for the agency’s OpenShift Operator Microservices Modernization project.
Santa Clara, CA, December 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About Deloitte
Deloitte is one of the top international management consulting firms in the world. Deloitte provides audit and insurance, tax and legal consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services. Deloitte Consulting has an unrivaled global presence with over 43,000 workers and $14 billion in annual revenues. Deloitte’s mission and promise to their customers is simple; to help their clients and people excel.
About CalHEERS
The Affordable Care Act of 2010, known as federal health care reform, requires states to establish Health Benefit Exchanges for individuals and small businesses to obtain affordable health care coverage. The California Healthcare Eligibility, Enrollment, and Retention System (CalHEERS) is an automated system that; serves as the consolidated system support for eligibility, enrollment, and retention for the California Health Benefit Exchange (also known as Covered California), Medi-Cal, and Healthy Families and streamlines resources from which individuals and small businesses will be able to research, compare, check their eligibility for, and purchase health coverage.
The Project
Deloitte is leading and running CalHEERS vital operations, as well as implementations. It involves day-to-day operations of the CalHEERS website, implementation of open enrollments, enhancements, digital transformations, and modernization from the current traditional 3-tier web/application/database software architecture to Openshift operator with microservices. As new containerization functionalities roll out in phases, they co-exist with legacy applications and eventually will totally replace them.
Deloitte selected Openshift operator 4.10, 3scale, Fuse, and PostgreSQL as their containerization technology stack running inside Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud. There are multiple Openshift clusters with numerous 16 CPU core worker nodes residing. In addition, multiple namespaces run on top of it for parallel development and quality assurance.
With an Agile/SCRUM methodology, CI/CD is in play with Development Operations allowing for a flexible yet consistent method overall.
The Challenge
There is a myriad of date and time sensitive logic that demands to be tested on a daily basis. For example, the open enrollment period, eligibility checking related to age, change of status, and college graduation all require time travel to various trigger points to perform tests.
How to run those tests independently within multiple namespaces inside Openshift clusters are a huge challenge. Changing the system clock would be a resource, cost-intensive, and error-prone option. More importantly, it's not even possible in secure environments with parallel testing of multiple date/time tests.
Furthermore, integration testing with legacy applications running Weblogic & Oracle database and Openshift operators across various systems further complicate matters.
The Time Machine Solution
Time Machine has been an integral part of CalHEERS to develop and test legacy applications with WebLogic and Oracle database successfully since 2010. Deloitte has also been using Time Machine for clients' on-time delivery. With Openshift operator for microservices and the need to synchronize virtual clocks across containers and legacy applications, Time Machine is a natural choice.
Time Machine provides software virtual clocks to databases, application pools and kubernetes namespaces. Virtual clocks with speed control are persistent across stop/restart can be set by users or administrators on-the-fly or by API for test automation.
The Floating License Server (TMFLS) is added when migrating to AWS, so licenses can be easily and automatically shared between on demand test environments under the Agile CI/CD methodology.
"Our Openshift operator microservices are state of the art and complex. Solution-Soft provides timely technical support all the time and works closely with our team to establish & optimize time travel best practices both with containers and across legacy applications. Solution-Soft's customer focus and technical support and service are world-class," said Nipun Maini, Deputy Delivery Manager of Deloitte.
Nipun Maini went on to say, "Time Machine for containers is utilized for both batch and interactive testing on a daily basis. It enables us to do parallel testing with multiple and different virtual clocks for seven to nine namespaces at a time to boost productivity and speed up delivery. Our original timeline for the container migration project was three years. Now, we are confident we can deliver in less than half the time. Time Machine is instrumental to enable us with faster time to market and the ability to deliver multiple features with each Agile run consistently."
About Time Machine
Time Machine saves massive IT resources and costs associated with temporal testing of applications. It enables you to finish your large-scale software projects on time and under budget. Some other usage scenarios of Time Machine include Cloud migration, time zone adjustment, data aging, Big Data analysis and online training. Time Machine is the original date and time simulation software for Unix and Windows since 1997 and it is Cloud and Containerization ready.
About Solution-Soft
Solution-Soft is the leader in the virtual clock, and time shift testing software solutions for the evolving digital world. Our flagship product, Time Machine, opened up new possibilities in the application and software testing landscape upon its release in 1997. Today, a myriad of applications and software have been tested with Time Machine. Enterprise IT professionals standardize Time Machine to test vital business logic. As demands increased, we've completed the Time Machine product suite with a collection of functionalities for critical testing. It offers a complete solution for end-to-end testing, cloud migration, test automation, agile DevOPs, Continuous Operation, and Containerization.
Our latest Time Machine for containers revolutionizes time travel for Kubernetes and Openshift environments. It's available for RedHat OpenShift, AWS Managed Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Google Kubernetes Engine, and Azure Kubernetes Service. CalHEERS runs massive testing with it for its container migration daily, speeding up delivery time by more than two folds.
Solution-Soft boasts 2000+ customers, including 47 Fortune 100 companies.
Time Machine is used in all market sectors including 3M, AMEX, Australia Tax Office, BBC, Boeing, British Gas, CVS, Covered California, Deutsche Bank, Federal Reserve Bank, FedEx, Lloyds Bank, National Australia Bank, SNCF France, and Zurich. We bolster our strong partnerships like Accenture, Alstom, Capgemini, Deloitte, DXC, Fico, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Red Hat, and SAP to meet their clients' needs.
Solution-Soft has been awarded Best in Test and Measurement in 2022 by the Data Magazine UK.
Founded in 1993, Solution-Soft is privately held and based in Santa Clara, CA.
Contact
Katherine Latterell
408-346-1481
www.solution-soft.com
Kathy Dewitt
kdewitt@solution-soft.com
Categories