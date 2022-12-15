Time Machine® for Containers Accelerates CalHEERS' Containerization Myriad Testing

SolutionSoft Systems, Inc., the Leader in Virtual Clock and Time Shift Testing, announced today that Time Machine for Containers (TMCON) accelerated CalHEERs’ Containerization Myriad testing which enabled Deloitte to speed up time to market by two-fold for the agency’s OpenShift Operator Microservices Modernization project.