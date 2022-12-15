New York Black Restaurant Week Celebrating Black History Month Thru Food
New York Black Restaurant Week is back to celebrate Black History Month from February 1 to February 28, 2023 through Black Eats, Drinks, Deserts and Cafes establishments in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Harlem, Long Island, New York City, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island.
New York, NY, December 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New York Black Restaurant Week established since 2018 is back to celebrate Black History Month through Black American Restaurants in the state of New York from February 1 to February 28, 2023.
Come out and get a taste of African, Caribbean, West Indian, Jamaican, Haitian, Soul & American cuisines. Take advantage of prix-fixe meals at participating restaurants across the five boroughs & Long Island. Lunch and Dinner prix fixe menu specials at participating eats, drinks and desserts.
New York Black Restaurant Week takes place 4 times a year. during Black History Month, JUNETEENTH, African Heritage Month & Kwanzaa.
Restaurants, Cafes & Desert Shops in New York that would like to participate contact us, www.newyorkblackrestaurantweek.com
Mechael Wright-Hodges
516-384-6416
newyorkblackrestaurantweek.com
