German Risk Insurance Ranking 2022
Berlin, Germany, January 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The new Risk Insurance ratings for 2022 have just been released by RealRate.
These are the top three US Risk insurers, measured by Economic Capital Ratio:
Delta - Direct Leben– 47.42%
Dialog Leben – 40.18%
Europa Leben – 21.87%
The complete rating of 8 insurers is published on their website.
2 companies achieved the "Top Rated" award.
Based in Munich, Delta Direct is one of the leading providers of risk life insurance, and has been offering policies in this area since 1995. They collected €15 million in annual premiums in 2021. Dialog, also based in Munich, have 800 employees and income of over €1 billion. Europa was founded in 1959 and is part of the Continentale insurance network with over €4 billion in income.
CEO Dr. Holger Bartel: “The main difference between risk life insurance and traditional life insurance is when a payment is made. Risk life insurance will only pay out in the event of death, whereas traditional life insurance also pays in the event of survival.
"Risk life insurance is also significantly cheaper than classic life insurance.
"There are currently around 8 million active term life insurance policies and over €4 billion in annual premiums are paid."
About RealRate:
RealRate is an international rating agency based in Santa Clara and Berlin, founded in 2021. Using cutting edge explainable Artificial Intelligence, we provide fair company ratings avoiding any conflict of interest. Combing AI and expert knowledge, financial strength is evaluated based on the published annual reports. RealRate provides rankings for dozens of industries, like insurance, IT, real estate, food and pharma. Just the best rated companies are awarded with the RealRate seal of approval.
