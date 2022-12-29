New Vision Funding Announces a Innovative Approach to Selling Merchant Cash Advances

New Vision Funding is a brand new division of Zoom Capital on Wall Street that is taking a new spin on the much saturated Merchant Cash Advance industry. Why go after the cash when you could start focusing on how to maintain it. Other firms fail to realize that the Merchant Cash Advance has to change. It is a 140 trillion dollar industry that needs simple, yet complex changes. This is a new way to get an MCA.