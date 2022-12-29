New Vision Funding Announces a Innovative Approach to Selling Merchant Cash Advances
New Vision Funding is a brand new division of Zoom Capital on Wall Street that is taking a new spin on the much saturated Merchant Cash Advance industry. Why go after the cash when you could start focusing on how to maintain it. Other firms fail to realize that the Merchant Cash Advance has to change. It is a 140 trillion dollar industry that needs simple, yet complex changes. This is a new way to get an MCA.
New York, NY, December 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In a saturated Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) industry, New Vision Funding, (a brand new division of Zoom Capital), located right across the street from the New York Stock Exchange (ICE), discovered a new approach, which will instrumentally assist business owners with increasing their profits by effectively conducting a cost and benefit analysis.
In the MCA industry, the price of money may seem high, so it is helpful for customers to know exactly how they are going to be able to spend their funds, so they can see a tangible ROI.
Let’s use a client testimonial to demonstrate the value this firm has to offer their business customers. Tommy, a business owner in the construction sector, was pleased with his New Vision Funding MCA broker; he found so much value in their conversation he pointed out one infallible idea–a good merchant cash advance broker has to care about their customer and they must have knowledge about their business enterprise and their profit margins. He states, “I get twenty calls a day, but I stopped operating heavy machinery today because you actually give a damn about my business. You asked me about profits and losses. Even though my money was tied up in another project, the broker helped me to run the numbers and realize that I should jump on this new investment to expand my business.”
After Tommy and the broker conducted a cost and benefit analysis, the broker indicated that he could turn a quick profit of 20k, once the numbers were ironed out. Tommy continues, “It’s not just about the money anymore. It is so much more. I wasn’t confident that I could pay them. But, now, I am confident about expansion. I will be paying around 10K for the money, but I will be making 20k. So, everyone wins.”
Tom’s testimonial is the type of service that one will receive when they partner with New Vision Funding. Their primary goal is to build long-term relationships with business owners where "everyone wins.”
Check out: https://www.newvisionfunding.com/pre-application or call 1-646-760-6614.
