Mirror Biologics, Inc. Announces Appointment of Brian Cregger as Vice President of Engineering Research and Development
Wesley Chapel, FL, January 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mirror Biologics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Brian Cregger was appointed as Vice President of Engineering Research and Development effective January 3, 2023. Mr. Cregger assumes the critical role of leading the development of Mirror’s artificial lymph node bioreactor systems and automated manufacturing pods for commercial production and distribution of living cell products.
Mr. Cregger has over 20 years experience in automation systems engineering and software engineering development. Most recently, he served as a Senior Automation Engineer at On Demand Pharmaceuticals where he led hardware and software architecture design of prototype systems for the manufacture of cGMP synthetic chemistry precursors/API/Drug product and formulation pods.
Scott Filosi, CEO stated, “We are excited to add Brian to our growing, talented Mirror Biologics team. Brian will be heading our engineering programs which in collaboration with our bioprocessing and immunology teams are focused on being able to manufacture our living immune cell products in a manner that is both accessible and economical. The combination of his experience in automated GMP manufacturing systems and his leadership skills makes him uniquely suited to head our novel commercial development strategy.”
Brain Cregger stated: “I am excited to join Mirror Biologics and lead the effort to develop a novel commercial manufacturing system for living cell therapies. The Artificial Lymph Node bioreactor systems being developed by Mirror are designed to produce living cells at high density and with economy of scale, requiring incorporation of artificial lung, artificial kidney, artificial heart with arterial, venous and capillary flow with supporting bioprocess control algorithms. The manufacturing pod and distribution system is a novel business model incorporating both automation and cloud-based control and monitoring systems and plug-and-play one time use disposable sets. I believe my background and expertise in GMP, automation, software and mechanical design is well suited to bring these concepts to commercial deployment.”
Mr. Cregger started his automation career at the University of Central Florida where he studied Computer Science and Electronics/Photonics/Computer Engineering Technology while working in the Mechanical, Materials and Aerospace Engineering Department in the School of Engineering. Over his 20+ years career in automation systems development Brian has successful developments in microfabrication, medical devices, bioprocessing, and cGMP compliant pharmaceutical production. Brian holds patents in novel microfabrication and sensor technology and his expertise includes software architecture and engineering, Labview, SCADA programming, mechanical design in Solidworks and 21 CFR 11/211/820 compliant software and systems life cycle.
About Mirror Biologics, Inc:
Mirror Biologics, Inc. ("MBI") was incorporated in the State of Delaware on November 5th, 2018. MBI is a clinical stage immunotherapy company targeting the development of treatments for cancer, infectious disease and healthy aging indications using a platform technology called the “Mirror Effect®.” MBI specializes in the discovery, clinical testing and manufacturing of next generation therapeutic and prophylactic immunotherapy products which incorporate living immune cells as active ingredients. MBI is driven by compassion for patients suffering from incurable diseases and highly toxic therapies, such as chemotherapy, to develop non-toxic, affordable alternative treatment options with curative or life-extending activity that can be made widely accessible and distributed to out-patient clinics and community oncology offices world-wide.
MBI's therapeutic vaccine programs are designed to enable the eliciting of an immune response customized to a patient’s resident type of cancer or infectious disease, regardless of type of disease or the genetic expression of the cancer or pathogen (“disease agnostic”). MBI's lead product is an “off-the-shelf,” non-genetically manipulated, living immune cell called “AlloStim®,” derived from blood of healthy donors. AlloStim® is designed to modulate the immune system using a platform technology called the “Mirror Effect®.”
MBI's headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida where they operate a blood and tissue donor center, a drug depo distribution center, a clinical research center with supporting immunological and molecular biological laboratories and conduct bioengineering research related to development of large-scale “artificial lymph node” bioreactors for commercial manufacturing of living immune cells. MBI also operates a wholly-owned subsidiary, Mirror Biologics, Ltd., an Israeli company, located in Jerusalem, where they conduct aseptic cell processing, formulation and cryo-storage operations in compliance with good manufacturing practices (“GMP”) for the production of living AlloStim® immune cells for use in clinical trials. MBI also operates a drug depo, blood processing and clinical site management operation through a wholly-owned subsidiary, Mirror Biologics (Malaysia), Sdn Bhd, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and contract for these same services through consultants, Immunovative (Thailand) Co., Ltd. in Bangkok, Thailand. MBI is currently focused on advancing two late stage clinical programs to the milestone of Biological Licensing Application (BLA) filings: (1) in the USA, the target is metastatic colorectal cancer; and, (2) in SE Asia, the target is advanced liver cancer. MBI is also conducting a Phase I/II clinical study in the USA evaluating their “Universal Anti-Viral Immunomodulatory Vaccine” technology.
Contact
Dr. Michael Har-Noy
www.mirrorbio.com
