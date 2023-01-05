German Disability Insurance Ranking 2022
The new Disability Insurance ratings for 2022 have just been released by RealRate.
Berlin, Germany, January 05, 2023 -- The new Disability Insurance ratings for 2022 have just been released by RealRate.
These are the top three US Disability insurers, measured by their technical future interest rate:
Deutsche Ärzteversicherung – 4.09%
BL Die Bayerische – 3.27%
Continentale Leben – 3.24%
The complete rating of 59 insurers is published on their website.
14 companies achieved the "Top Rated" award.
Founded in 1881, the Deutsche Ärzteversicherung is a professional insurer for the academic medical professions in Germany. They did well in the rating due to their impressive future profits from technical insurance business score. Based in Munich, BL die Bayerische have been operating since 1858 and are a big player on the market. Their great strength is its exceptionally high underwriting profitability compared to the market average. This not only increases Bayerische's financial strength, but also enables very high surplus participation for customers. It is thus ideally equipped for the future. They did well here due to their great risk score. Continentale Leben are headquartered in Dortmund and offer disability insurance, along with a fine portfolio of products. They have current revenue of over €1 billion. They also did well due to their strong future profits from technical insurance business score.
CEO Dr. Holger Bartel: "Disability insurance in Germany is one that essentially replaces part of your monthly income in case a disability arises that means you cannot work. There are differing types of policies which differ in cost and overall coverage but it’s usually about 1-3% of your annual salary. Over 8 million people in Germany currently have such a policy. Term-life and disability insurance will only pay out in the event of death or disability, respectively. The Top-Rated insurance companies will be able to maintain high bonus participation in the future."
About RealRate:
RealRate is an international rating agency based in Santa Clara and Berlin, founded in 2021. Using cutting edge explainable Artificial Intelligence, we provide fair company ratings avoiding any conflict of interest. Combing AI and expert knowledge, financial strength is evaluated based on the published annual reports. RealRate provides rankings for dozens of industries, like insurance, IT, real estate, food and pharma. Just the best rated companies are awarded with the RealRate seal of approval.
Contact details are available on our website.
Contact
Jamie Young
+4916095790844
realrate.ai/
