California Company Introduces Innovative Stand-Alone Dwelling Combining Affordability, Sustainability and Portability
Rööm® is the first ever stand-alone dwelling design made as a modular kit that is fully portable and can be expanded upon over time. Rooted in Japanese and Scandinavian design sensibilities and made with sustainable materials, rööm® was created by Timon Phillips, a residential designer and woodworker in CA. The introductory rööm® model doesn’t require a permit, making it a fast solution for new spaces. Rööm® is available through Phillip’s CA-based company: Hut Inc. www.hutdesignbuild.com.
With space at a premium for Californians, and construction crews in short supply, the need for inventive, affordable living solutions has never been greater.
Timon Phillips is a residential designer and woodworker with a vision for a better solution. Phillips has spent the past five years using his experience in Japanese and Scandinavian timber design to pioneer an affordable solution for an adaptable work or retreat space without the hassles of typical construction builds. His solution is aptly named rööm® and it is now available in California.
Rööm® is a modern, stand-alone dwelling made as a modular kit to allow for personal customization through an expandable building system using a specialized timber framework. It is quick to install and affordable as no crane is needed to deliver the kit and the foundation system is removable and portable.
The introductory rööm® model is nine feet by nine feet and doesn’t require a permit. It can be expanded in size as needs change. Rööm® is only available through Phillip’s San Luis Obispo-based company: Hut Inc.
“Whether you are looking for a home office, yoga studio, art or music space, rööm is ready. I designed rööm to deliver a warm hut type space that is modern, solar-compatible and built-to-last while being fully moveable. When your life changes, just take it apart and move it anywhere. This is key for renters and those seeking a more nomadic lifestyle. We want roots but we want to take them with us. I see rööm as the future of ADUs,” said Timon Phillips, owner of Hut Inc.
Each rööm® is crafted from start-to-finish in San Luis Obispo using sustainable building materials and with Passive House technology in mind. Phillips has built partnerships with small businesses from lumber harvesters, saw mills, window suppliers, hemp and wood fiber insulation suppliers to local steel fabricators and electricians to personally oversee every aspect of the design process.
Hut’s rööm® is also a fast solution for providing temporary shelters to people in need, from losing a home to wildfire to civic-funded homeless shelters. See the rööm® concept at Hut’s workshop in San Luis Obispo. For more information or to learn about their proprietary ground installation system, visit www.hutdesignbuild.com or call 805-305-0705.
About Hut Inc. and Hut Design + Build:
Hut Inc and its subsidiary Hut Design + Build were founded by Timon Phillips. They specialize in modular custom residential designs for clients seeking modern design sensibilities in natural, sustainable materials. For more information on Hut Inc. and rööm®, and to learn about their proprietary ground installation system visit www.hutdesignbuild.com. On Instagram: @hutdesignbuild and @stopdigging_cccalif.
Becky Mosgofian
707-616-6985
www.yobecko.com
Rööm® with a view: an innovative new stand-alone design for modern living.
Rööm® is an innovative stand-alone dwelling design made as a modular kit that is fully portable and can be expanded upon over time. Made with sustainable materials, rööm® was created by Timon Phillips and Hut Inc. Now available in CA. Rööm® doesn’t require a building permit. www.hutdesignbuild.com.
Timon Phillips is the woodworker and residential designer behind rööm®.
Timon Phillips spent the past five years using his experience in Japanese and Scandinavian timber design to pioneer an affordable solution for an adaptable work or retreat space without the hassles of typical construction builds. Shown here with the innovative ground screw technology he uses.