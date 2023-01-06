California Company Introduces Innovative Stand-Alone Dwelling Combining Affordability, Sustainability and Portability

Rööm® is the first ever stand-alone dwelling design made as a modular kit that is fully portable and can be expanded upon over time. Rooted in Japanese and Scandinavian design sensibilities and made with sustainable materials, rööm® was created by Timon Phillips, a residential designer and woodworker in CA. The introductory rööm® model doesn’t require a permit, making it a fast solution for new spaces. Rööm® is available through Phillip’s CA-based company: Hut Inc. www.hutdesignbuild.com.