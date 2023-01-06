The Rosewood Idella Carrier Foundation is Joining All the Rosewood Families in Florida to Salute a "100 Years Centennial Celebration," January 8 Through 14, 2023
Washington, DC, January 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dexton and Harriet Frost and sons are the proud descendants of Issac, Lydia, and Idella Carrier, one of the first African American settlers of Rosewood, Florida. This celebration is a time for our families to remember those who lost their lives in the Rosewood Massacre. We are thankful of all the accomplishments and success the families have endured including being the first African American families in Florida to receive reparations due to a racial incident. Rosewood will never be forgotten.
