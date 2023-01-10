Immundiagnostik, Inc.’s FDA Approved Lactoferrin ELISA and IDK® Extract: An Easier Process to Help Predict and Monitor IBD
The IDK® Lactoferrin ELISA and IDK® Extract Stool Sample Preparation System provide gastroenterologists with a reliable, simplified method to help predict and monitor IBD and assess treatment response.
Manchester, NH, January 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Immundiagnostik, Inc., the North American subsidiary of Immundiagnostik AG (IDK), now offers an FDA Class 1 Exempt Lactoferrin ELISA to help gastroenterologists and healthcare practitioners non-invasively predict inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Furthermore, the assay is compatible with the IDK Extract® Stool Preparation System and can be used to help monitor IBD and assess treatment response.
Inflammatory bowel disease includes two digestive diseases: Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis (UC). Both conditions result from inflammatory pathologies of the gut mucosa, and symptoms include diarrhea, rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, fatigue, and weight loss. With UC, inflammation is localized to the large intestine, whereas with Crohn’s disease, inflammation may be along the digestive tract. Although the cause of IBD is not clear, it could be related to an immune system malfunction in which the immune system attacks the digestive tract cells.
The effect of IBD on the US continues to grow. There has been an increase in IBD prevalence in the US from 0.9% (2 million adults) in 1999 to 1.3% (3 million adults) in 2015. Further, the US has the highest age-standardized IBD prevalence in the world.
Lactoferrin is an iron-binding glycoprotein released by neutrophils in the intestinal mucosa in response to inflammation, resulting in increased excretion of lactoferrin into the feces. Fecal lactoferrin has, therefore, become a marker of neutrophilic intestinal inflammation. Recent research demonstrates how measuring lactoferrin in stool samples can be a helpful indicator and clinical monitor of IBD in adults and children.
“With the prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases growing in the US, it is our responsibility to offer labs a variety of non-invasive solutions like the IDK® Lactoferrin ELISA and IDK Extract®,” explains IDK, Inc.’s Chief Commercial Officer, Jennifer Mayes. “These tools help increase lab efficiency so patients can gain insight into their health faster and either begin treatment or explore other possible factors.”
The IDK® Lactoferrin ELISA is a quantitative assay for the determination of lactoferrin in stool to help detect inflammation in the intestines, monitor IBD disease activity, predict relapse, and assess treatment response. The assay can also be used as a screening measure before endoscopy. The IDK® Lactoferrin ELISA includes lyophilized standards and accurately measures solid and liquid stool samples.
High-throughput laboratories can conveniently automate the IDK® Lactoferrin ELISA. IDK, Inc. offers a Validation Assistance Program with dedicated on-site support to help labs validate the assay on their current system.
Furthermore, the IDK® Lactoferrin ELISA is compatible with the IDK Extract® Stool Preparation System, allowing labs to determine 15 parameters with a single stool sample, including calprotectin, for increased diagnostic accuracy when investigating the presence of IBD and other gastrointestinal disorders.
Visit idkna.com to discover more about the IDK® Lactoferrin ELISA and IDK Extract® Stool Sample Preparation System.
About Immundiagnostik, Inc.
Immundiagnostik, Inc. is the North American subsidiary of Immundiagnostik AG based in Bensheim, Germany. The company develops and manufactures innovative immunoassays and diagnostic detection methods for clinical and research laboratories. An extensive product offering is continuously refueled by a rich pipeline of exclusive developments supported by collaborations with leading clinical and research laboratories, biopharma companies, and a global network of key scientific pioneers.
Immundiagnostik, Inc. works to discover solutions on the cutting edge of science and develop reliable diagnostic tools for research and clinical laboratories to apply toward improved patient care. Visit idkna.com to learn more about Immundiagnostik, Inc. or follow on LinkedIn.
Inflammatory bowel disease includes two digestive diseases: Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis (UC). Both conditions result from inflammatory pathologies of the gut mucosa, and symptoms include diarrhea, rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, fatigue, and weight loss. With UC, inflammation is localized to the large intestine, whereas with Crohn’s disease, inflammation may be along the digestive tract. Although the cause of IBD is not clear, it could be related to an immune system malfunction in which the immune system attacks the digestive tract cells.
The effect of IBD on the US continues to grow. There has been an increase in IBD prevalence in the US from 0.9% (2 million adults) in 1999 to 1.3% (3 million adults) in 2015. Further, the US has the highest age-standardized IBD prevalence in the world.
Lactoferrin is an iron-binding glycoprotein released by neutrophils in the intestinal mucosa in response to inflammation, resulting in increased excretion of lactoferrin into the feces. Fecal lactoferrin has, therefore, become a marker of neutrophilic intestinal inflammation. Recent research demonstrates how measuring lactoferrin in stool samples can be a helpful indicator and clinical monitor of IBD in adults and children.
“With the prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases growing in the US, it is our responsibility to offer labs a variety of non-invasive solutions like the IDK® Lactoferrin ELISA and IDK Extract®,” explains IDK, Inc.’s Chief Commercial Officer, Jennifer Mayes. “These tools help increase lab efficiency so patients can gain insight into their health faster and either begin treatment or explore other possible factors.”
The IDK® Lactoferrin ELISA is a quantitative assay for the determination of lactoferrin in stool to help detect inflammation in the intestines, monitor IBD disease activity, predict relapse, and assess treatment response. The assay can also be used as a screening measure before endoscopy. The IDK® Lactoferrin ELISA includes lyophilized standards and accurately measures solid and liquid stool samples.
High-throughput laboratories can conveniently automate the IDK® Lactoferrin ELISA. IDK, Inc. offers a Validation Assistance Program with dedicated on-site support to help labs validate the assay on their current system.
Furthermore, the IDK® Lactoferrin ELISA is compatible with the IDK Extract® Stool Preparation System, allowing labs to determine 15 parameters with a single stool sample, including calprotectin, for increased diagnostic accuracy when investigating the presence of IBD and other gastrointestinal disorders.
Visit idkna.com to discover more about the IDK® Lactoferrin ELISA and IDK Extract® Stool Sample Preparation System.
About Immundiagnostik, Inc.
Immundiagnostik, Inc. is the North American subsidiary of Immundiagnostik AG based in Bensheim, Germany. The company develops and manufactures innovative immunoassays and diagnostic detection methods for clinical and research laboratories. An extensive product offering is continuously refueled by a rich pipeline of exclusive developments supported by collaborations with leading clinical and research laboratories, biopharma companies, and a global network of key scientific pioneers.
Immundiagnostik, Inc. works to discover solutions on the cutting edge of science and develop reliable diagnostic tools for research and clinical laboratories to apply toward improved patient care. Visit idkna.com to learn more about Immundiagnostik, Inc. or follow on LinkedIn.
Contact
Immundiagnostik, Inc.Contact
Noelle Hurley
888-433-9020, x 1009
www.idkna.com
Noelle Hurley
888-433-9020, x 1009
www.idkna.com
Categories