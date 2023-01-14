Flag Media Appoints Jason Elias Gonzalez as President
Frisco, TX, January 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Flag Media is excited to announce Jason Elias Gonzalez as the company's new President. Jason's passion for the power of messaging and storytelling aligns perfectly with Flag Media's motto, "Stories That Matter." Born and raised in New York City, where he also started his career in the private sector, Jason brings more than two decades of experience working with top level executives in multiple sectors. He continued his career efforts in Washington, D.C. where he transitioned into growing his own brands over the last five years. In 2020, Jason moved to Texas where he has wasted no time making his presence known in the Dallas metroplex market.
“Adding Jason to the team was not only a natural progression in the growth of the company, it is a huge win for Flag Media,” reported Mike Magolnick, Founder and CEO. “Jason brings tremendous depth to the team, and will be a huge asset for the coming stages in our roadmap and growth plan.”
Jason prides himself in his style of business, which is deeply rooted in his values. He defines his values through the acronym "REACCH." This stands for Resilience, Excellence, Amor, Community, Collaboration, and Honor - qualities that Flag Media strives to provide to each and every one of their partners and clients. We look forward to the future, working with Jason here at Flag Media, and the many breakthroughs that we will have with him in 2023.
