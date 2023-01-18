Estate Depot Has Been Acquired by Estate Synergy Network
Estate Depot is proud to announce that it has joined the Estate Synergy Network of companies. Estate Depot has expanded its operations to serve over 350 U.S. cities. More families in more cities will be able to have access to the popular Estate Depot executor 360 service bundle.
Chicago, IL, January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Estate Depot has partnered with Estate Synergy Network in order to form the largest estate sale network in the U.S.
Estate Depot is proud to announce that its family of companies is growing in 2023. Estate Depot partners with real estate agents, real estate investors, executors of estate, estate attorneys, clean-out companies, and other similar businesses. Estate Depot will expand its referral and affiliate network to the top 50 U.S. markets.
Estate Depot will be strategically opening up its network to more investors and realtors in 2023. The worldwide crisis has not stopped Estate Depot from capitalizing and growing during the otherwise slow retail growth of 2020. Estate Depot along with its parent company Estate Synergy have purchased over 80 100,000 sq. ft. warehouses close to several major U.S. markets. These strategic warehouse and fulfillment centers will allow Estate Depot to sell more estate merchandise, and ship faster, through its various e-commerce platforms. Through its parent company and affiliates Estate Depot now offers estate executors the ability to hold warehouse and online estate sales instead of the traditional in home estate sales.
Due to this substantial growth in in the past few years, Estate Depot will be strategically developing partnerships with other estate professionals in the major U.S. markets.
As of January, 2023, Estate Depot and Estate Synergy Network have partnered with over 2,700 estate companies and real estate businesses in the U.S.
Contact Estate Depot or Estate Synergy Network for more information.
