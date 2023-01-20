Conscious & Creative Bag + Accessory Brand Brix + Bailey Acquires Sostter
London, United Kingdom, January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brix + Bailey is excited to announce the acquisition of Sostter (sostter.com) an indepenent ethical leather handbag and accessory brand from London. This acquisition will allow Brix + Bailey to expand its product line and continue to provide high-quality, ethically-designed, and created leather bags and accessories to customers.
"We are thrilled to welcome Sostter to the Brix + Bailey family," said Brix, Company CEO "Their commitment to ethical sourcing and practices aligns perfectly with our own values, and we look forward to incorporating their unique designs and expertise into our offerings."
The Sostter team will join Brix + Bailey and continue to play a key role in the design and production of the new products. "We are excited to be a part of Brix + Bailey and continue to make a positive impact in the fashion industry," said Sostter.
The acquisition will be effective immediately and financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
Richard Black
+044 20 3189 1691
www.brixbailey.com
