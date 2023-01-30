Believable Books, Indie Publisher of Edgy Christian Fiction, Launches Online Bookstore
Publisher looking to break the mold when it comes to Christan literature launches a brand new online bookshop.
Lowell, AR, January 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Believable Books, brainchild of author Ericka Clay (erickaclay.com), has just launched its very first online bookstore.
As a publisher of raw, real, relatable books that have a heart for Jesus, Believable Books (believablebooks.com) offers solid Christian fiction and non-fiction that seek to fill a very noticeable gap in the current Christian literature market.
The online bookstore offers both eBook and signed paperback copies. Shipping is available within the United States and Canada, and all shipping costs and taxes are included in the price of each book.
Believable Books hopes to gain a wider audience through the launch of their bookstore, offering clean, edgy fiction and non-fiction for readers who are interested in learning more about Christ without having to sacrifice strong writing and relatable plots.
Ericka Clay
502-203-6128
http://believablebooks.com
