Eat Healthier in the New Year & Help Alleviate Senior Hunger with Complete Cuisine
Complete Cuisine offers a healthy meal delivery service that helps provide meals to seniors waiting for Older American’s Act Funded Meals.
Miami, FL, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Meals on Wheels South Florida is proud to announce the expansion of its Complete Cuisine Program, catered by 32 Degrees by MG. Complete Cuisine is a gourmet home meal delivery service available throughout Broward County, and now available in Southern Palm Beach County and Northern Miami-Dade County for every demographic at an affordable price. Complete Cuisine provides great meals that do good, as all proceeds from Complete Cuisine help provide meals to hungry seniors who are trapped on a waiting list for their first meal.
Complete Cuisine’s menu offers entrees and side dishes with a wide variety of both gluten free and low sodium options, which is beneficial not only to seniors, but also anyone on a specific diet plan. The versatile menu includes more than thirty items including apple teriyaki salmon, snapper with mango salsa, vegetarian lasagna, and savory side dish options.
Meals on Wheels South Florida is one of 5,000 Meals on Wheels programs across the country working every day to protect millions of seniors from the threats of isolation and hunger – an effort made possible by generous donors and volunteers who help in communities just like South Florida all across America.
“We are proud to partner with Meals on Wheels South Florida on their Complete Cuisine Program," says Mama’s Group Partner Borja Fabregas. "This expanded partnership will allow both of our organizations to serve a wider demographic of people looking for healthy meal options that also support the fight against senior hunger.”
Since 2020, MG Events has been serving chef-prepared “fresh-frozen” meals created using fresh, local ingredients. 32 Degrees by MG, a division of Mama’s Group, was launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. As one of South Florida’s premiere upscale catering and event production firms, MG Events decided to bring their signature gourmet food to the community who were being encouraged to stay at home while the pandemic unfolded.
“We are excited about our expanded partnership with 32 Degrees by MG," said Mark Adler, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels South Florida. “With a current waiting list for Older American’s Act funded meal services, we are grateful for innovative ways to raise both funds and awareness for our mission.”
For more information, to view the menu or to order meals, visit completecuisine.org or call 954.714.6941.
About Meals on Wheels South Florida
Meals on Wheels South Florida is a private nonprofit organization providing hunger-relief services since 1984. With the dedication of five-hundred volunteers, Meals on Wheels South Florida delivers nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable South Florida seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. Meals on Wheels South Florida serves more than 10,000 seniors an estimated 1.5 million meals each year. Included in their comprehensive list of programs and services are home meal delivery, community-based dining, meals for companion pets, grocery shopping assistance, complete cuisine, nutrition education and emergency meals. For more information, please call 954.731.8770 or visit mowsoflo.org.
Meals on Wheels South Florida Funding Statement
Meals on Wheels South Florida is funded under the Older Americans Act and Fair Share Dollars from local municipalities through the State of Florida's Department of Elder Affairs and The Area Agency on Aging of Broward County. The generous support from The Jim Moran Foundation, Jewish Federation of Broward, United Way of Broward, the Children's Services Council, the cities of Tamarac and Pompano and Private Donations allows us to provide meals and services to those in most immediate need who would otherwise be placed on the ever-growing waiting list for home-delivered meals.
About 32 Degrees by MG
32 Degrees by MG, a division of Mama’s Group (MG), was launched in response to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. As one of South Florida’s premiere upscale catering and event production firms, MG decided to bring their signature gourmet food to both their clients and the community. The senior community has benefited greatly from their services, as they did not have many gourmet food options at a reasonable price. 32 Degrees by MG has become the go to solution for those who desire a delicious gourmet meal, but do not want the stress and hassle of preparing dinner. They take care of the menu planning, grocery shopping and cooking so you can spend more time doing the things you enjoy with the people you love. For more information, please visit 32-degrees.com.
