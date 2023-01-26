Streamline Houston Poised for Growth with Powerful Management Team
Streamline Home Loans acquires dynamic mortgage leaders.
Houston, TX, January 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Amid rolling changes in the mortgage industry, Streamline Home Loans has acquired key managers it believes will solidify its position in the greater Houston area. "We are building carefully and strategically in Houston, and we're doing that by crafting the right team," says Jonathan Jacobs, President of Streamline Home Loans. "We've been gaining quick market share throughout the area, and I'm confident in our Houston group to represent our brand."
Charles Villafana is leading the Streamline Houston operation, currently serving as Branch Manager for the Woodlands, Texas office. Mr. Villafana has demonstrated his exceptional leadership skills by increasing the production of the Streamline Houston office to over 120 million since being named Branch Manager. Charles is actively involved in the Houston community. He is a member of the 2023 class of Leadership Houston and served as the 2020 President of the NAHREP Houston Chapter. He is currently a NAHREP National Chapter Coach and sits on the NAHREP Regional Corporate Board of Governors.
Veronica Villafana is an industry veteran, with over 15 years of experience in the mortgage industry. She is the team leader of the Villafana Group. Mrs. Villafana is also actively involved in the Houston community, where she has been a member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo committee since 2015 and has served as the 2019-20 President of the Hispanic Mortgage Lenders Association (HMLO). She also served as the 2019 President of the NAHREP Houston Chapter, where she was a past National Chapter Coach and has been named a 2022 Regional Top 100 Regional Loan Originator by NAHREP. Finally, Veronica is a Director at the Executive Women's Alliance, an organization dedicated to the professional development and advancement of professional women.
Streamline Home Loans is also proud to announce the addition of its newest manager, Franky Bonilla, who has been consistently originating 80 to 100 million in loans for the past 10 years. He has been recognized as a Top 250 recipient since 2016 and is currently ranked as the number 13 Latino loan originator by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP). Bonilla is a mortgage veteran, entering the industry in 2007, and has since made homeownership a reality for many families. His dedication, hard work, and expertise have made him an asset to the SHL team and the industry as a whole.
"We are thrilled to be expanding into the Houston market,” said Stephanie Clark, National Operations Manager for Streamline Home Loans. "Houston is a thriving community with a growing population and a strong economy. We believe that there is a great demand for our services in the area, and we are excited to be able to provide more people with the opportunity to own a home."
About Streamline Home Loans
We Streamline the Process. From loan products to loan professionals, Streamline Home Loans actively seeks out the best in the industry to help our customers find, and fund, the right mortgage for them. Streamline's model is designed to raise the bar on efficiency, relationships, and integrity. We specialize in product variety, experienced teams, sophisticated software, and quick closings. We currently have locations in NV, CO, TX, GA, FL, and SC, with additional licensing in CA, NM, and AZ. Corporate NMLS# 1810048. Corporate headquarters are located in Las Vegas, NV. For more information about Streamline Home Loans, visit us online at streamlinehl.com or call (877) 405-3747.
Charles Villafana is leading the Streamline Houston operation, currently serving as Branch Manager for the Woodlands, Texas office. Mr. Villafana has demonstrated his exceptional leadership skills by increasing the production of the Streamline Houston office to over 120 million since being named Branch Manager. Charles is actively involved in the Houston community. He is a member of the 2023 class of Leadership Houston and served as the 2020 President of the NAHREP Houston Chapter. He is currently a NAHREP National Chapter Coach and sits on the NAHREP Regional Corporate Board of Governors.
Veronica Villafana is an industry veteran, with over 15 years of experience in the mortgage industry. She is the team leader of the Villafana Group. Mrs. Villafana is also actively involved in the Houston community, where she has been a member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo committee since 2015 and has served as the 2019-20 President of the Hispanic Mortgage Lenders Association (HMLO). She also served as the 2019 President of the NAHREP Houston Chapter, where she was a past National Chapter Coach and has been named a 2022 Regional Top 100 Regional Loan Originator by NAHREP. Finally, Veronica is a Director at the Executive Women's Alliance, an organization dedicated to the professional development and advancement of professional women.
Streamline Home Loans is also proud to announce the addition of its newest manager, Franky Bonilla, who has been consistently originating 80 to 100 million in loans for the past 10 years. He has been recognized as a Top 250 recipient since 2016 and is currently ranked as the number 13 Latino loan originator by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP). Bonilla is a mortgage veteran, entering the industry in 2007, and has since made homeownership a reality for many families. His dedication, hard work, and expertise have made him an asset to the SHL team and the industry as a whole.
"We are thrilled to be expanding into the Houston market,” said Stephanie Clark, National Operations Manager for Streamline Home Loans. "Houston is a thriving community with a growing population and a strong economy. We believe that there is a great demand for our services in the area, and we are excited to be able to provide more people with the opportunity to own a home."
About Streamline Home Loans
We Streamline the Process. From loan products to loan professionals, Streamline Home Loans actively seeks out the best in the industry to help our customers find, and fund, the right mortgage for them. Streamline's model is designed to raise the bar on efficiency, relationships, and integrity. We specialize in product variety, experienced teams, sophisticated software, and quick closings. We currently have locations in NV, CO, TX, GA, FL, and SC, with additional licensing in CA, NM, and AZ. Corporate NMLS# 1810048. Corporate headquarters are located in Las Vegas, NV. For more information about Streamline Home Loans, visit us online at streamlinehl.com or call (877) 405-3747.
Contact
Streamline Home LoansContact
Casey Jacobs
702-540-0701
streamlinehl.com
Stephanie Clark
National Operations Manager
(702) 418-7960
Casey Jacobs
702-540-0701
streamlinehl.com
Stephanie Clark
National Operations Manager
(702) 418-7960
Multimedia
Categories