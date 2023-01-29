Mashman Ventures Launches It’s New Text Community
Miami, FL, January 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In preparation for its retainer’s relaunch coming later in 2023, public relations firm Mashman Ventures has launched a free text community for both its clients and the general public. Its called the “Unrivaled Text Community” and according to the company’s Instagram page, when you text the number, you will receive “tips and simple action items every single day so you can be secure in knowing that you are equipped with what you need to create, maintain, and scale an unrivaled personal brand of your own.”
Known for its integration of a consultancy business model with that of a public relations firm, they specifically focus on personal branding, rather than the typical industry-centered approach to companies. The term “unrivaled” used in the text community’s name goes hand-and-hand with their marketing message and emphasizes another step of confidence in their place within the marketplace.
Isaac Mashman had this to say about the launch. “This text community is one of several things we’ve created within the last 24 months that come off of the back of problems that required solutions. We knew that our clients would be needing additional accountability. We asked ourselves, outside of our main offering what could we do to up the value? It would be unrealistic to message every client every day, and truthfully, probably very annoying. Instead, we have a series of high-quality texts scheduled ahead of time, automated, that serve as check-in points and will serve clients, prospects, and the general public at scale.”
Members are also able to text the number if they have any questions, comments, or concerns and can react to the daily messages. This opens up a degree of accessibility that previously did not exist. Mashman Ventures is also in the late stages of revamping its Training by Mashman Ventures platform and will be rolling out paid programs in the coming months.
You can join the Unrivaled Text Community for absolutely free by texting “UNRIVALED” to (904)-474-5868
