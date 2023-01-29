Mashman Ventures Launches It’s New Text Community

Mashman Ventures has launched a free text community for both its clients and the general public. Its called the “Unrivaled Text Community” and according to the company’s Instagram page, when you text the number, you will receive “tips and simple action items every single day so you can be secure in knowing that you are equipped with what you need to create, maintain, and scale an unrivaled personal brand of your own.”