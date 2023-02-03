Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty Launch Digital Marketing Initiative to Promote Agents, Listings and the Brokerage, in Partnership with Adfenix
Premium luxury brokerage Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty, covering Lake Tahoe, Truckee and the surrounding Reno and Carson Valley areas, have partnered with Adfenix, the marketing platform for real estate, to launch Sierra Socialite.
Lake Tahoe, NV, February 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The new program uses targeted, automated advertising to generate high-quality traffic and leads for the brokerage. It will be used initially to share new listings available in the area to potential buyers. Following that, it will be rolled out to promote the brokerage and its agents, giving potential sellers in the area a full picture of services offered by Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty.
Commonly used as a listing-winning tool, Adfenix works with a number of Sotheby’s International Realty brokerages across the United States.
Rachel Carlson, Marketing Director at Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty, says, “Partnering with Adfenix affirms our commitment to equipping our agents with valuable tools for today’s market. It will enable them to provide our customers with a superior level of service, integrity, and expertise, as you’d expect from the prestigious Sotheby’s brand.”
Pete Weller, Senior Account Executive at Adfenix, who worked closely with Carlson says, “We are so excited to have another branch of Sotheby’s International Realty (SIR) join the Adfenix community of partners. We look forward to supporting Sierra Sotheby’s agents in the digital space, to further enhance their customer experience.”
For more information about Sierra Sotheby’s, visit: https://www.sierrasothebysrealty.com.
For more information about Adfenix, visit: www.adfenix.com.
About Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty
Lake Tahoe, Truckee and Reno Luxury real estate specialists. Artfully uniting extraordinary ski, golf and ranch properties with extraordinary lifestyles in Lake Tahoe, Truckee and the surrounding Reno/ Carson Valley areas.
Our relationship with the premier Sotheby’s brand affirms our commitment toward providing you a superior level of service, integrity, global marketing and expertise in Lake Tahoe and around the world. Our network, technology, support staff, and a genuine commitment to offering the best, most professional service possible is what distinguishes Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty as truly outstanding.
Lake Tahoe's Premier Brokerage in Luxury Real Estate with locations in Incline Village, Squaw Valley, South Lake Tahoe, The Rock, Truckee, Downtown Truckee, Village at Heavenly, Village at Northstar, Tahoe City and Reno's Summit Mall.
About Adfenix
Adfenix delivers a best-in-class, data-backed and full-service marketing operations platform that is trusted by many of the world’s largest real estate brands. Using smart, automated and AI-enhanced technology, Adfenix untangles the complexity of the Real Estate industry, enabling customers to create value for their brand and agents.
Founded in Sweden in 2014 by co-founders André Hegge and Gabriel Kamienny, today Adfenix works with real estate professionals around the world, with 85 employees from 4 continents, and offices in Stockholm, Gothenburg, San Francisco and London.
Contact
AdfenixContact
Rebecca Poynton
+44 7904528768
https://www.adfenix.com
