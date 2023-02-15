PERFECT 7 PICTURES Pitches First Animated Feature
Emerging Vancouver-based production company brings its first project to market.
Vancouver, Canada, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Answering the call for more compassionate, inclusive and empathetic family content, PERFECT 7 PICTURES has moved its animated family feature project to the pitch stage.
With a mandate to produce empowering stories and responsible narratives, PERFECT 7 PICTURES launched in December 2022 with a handful of projects in development. Nowell & Her Emporium of a Web quickly moved from storyboard to treatment stage, on track to becoming shoppable by February of 2023.
“As an arachnophobe, I never imagined creating a heart-warming story centered around a creature I was afraid of,” says Creator and Producer Alicia Love Read. “But as the story blossomed, so did the lovable qualities of our main character - and the modern day morals woven throughout the tale.”
“What I love most about Nowell’s story is the celebration of each unique character,” says Micah Kelpin, Producer at PERFECT 7 PICTURES. “The journey of this diverse group of unlikely friends encourages inclusivity in such a sweet way!”
Meant to illustrate for audiences the power of self-belief, compassion, empowerment and community, Nowell & Her Emporium of a Web is a fresh take on a coming of age story. It tells its audience that no one can tell your story for you - only you can. It’s all how you spin it.
To learn more about this project, please visit PERFECT 7 PICTURES at www.perfect7pictures.com or email hello@perfect7pictures.com .
About PERFECT 7 PICTURES
PERFECT 7 PICTURES launched in December 2022 to produce original content that matters to us. From family-friendly features and historical dramas to little-but-fierce streaming series and hysterical dramedies, we believe that the world needs more kindness, compassion, joy, and understanding. With a mandate to create empowering stories with responsible narratives for the audience that wants to move the needle, there’s nothing we can’t write. Only what we won’t. www.perfect7pictures.com
