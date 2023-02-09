Consider It Done. Meet Two Seasoned "Life Stylists" Luiz Hoinkis & Justin Keeperman, Founders of WGY Lifestyle.
WGY Travel, a full-service, premier lifestyle management & luxury travel agency launches online travel store this week while still providing clients with the highest level of service for travel and concierge requests, exceptional perks and unparalleled personalized experiences via a la carte or membership offerings.
Miami, FL, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Meet business partner-duo Luiz Hoinkis and Justin Keeperman of WGY Lifestyle, who come with over two decades combined of expertise in the hospitality industry and have top notch international contacts on speed dial for every client’s individual needs. Big or small, near or far – consider it booked. This week, the WGY online e-commerce store has been introduced in addition to the plethora of services the luxury agency offers. Are you on the go with limited time, yet seeking to score the most exclusive seats to a sporting event, concert or festival, or reserve a table at the newest hot spot on a Friday night to impress your date? Clients can book airfare last minute, attend an A-list private party, plan an exotic destination trip fit for a king, or even receive a monkey to come celebrate their bachelor party in a foreign city? No request is too outrageous to fulfill.
Brazilian born convivial connecter Hoinkis, and luxury marketing guru and former New Yorker, Keeperman, formed WGY Lifestyle in 2012. This full-service, lifestyle management company and luxury travel agency certified by the IATAN network of worldwide agents, is significantly changing the private concierge industry by offering its clientele customized A to Z experiences, insider tips, luxury privileges (not available to just anyone) and 24/7, 365 days a year service no matter how short of notice. From Silicon Valley techies to C-level executives, celebrities and the elite, invest and rely on WGY to manage their lifestyles because of their limited time, and to ensure seamless travel and one-of-a-kind life experiences.
WGY Lifestyle prides itself on its strong relationships around the world. WGY services include a la carte options for one-off instances for A to Z customized travel packages. WGY is now accepting new clients as the agency has seen grown since the end of the pandemic.
"We’re often asked how we differentiate from every other concierge or Amex premier services, and I truly think it’s all about our personal approach – we consider ourselves supreme ‘Life Stylists,’" said Keeperman. “From the start, we get to know and fully understand our clients so well so that we are always five steps ahead and can readily book them at the right restaurants, stock their hotel rooms with items of their choice and create personalized itineraries without having to ask them because we know how limited their time is.”
“I believe it’s also the significant, loyal relationships and high profile hospitality partners that Luiz and I have built over the past decade in two major cities; we get the job done no matter the capacity or turnaround time of the request, which is not something that other companies may be able to offer,” said Hoinkis. “We are available around the clock for our private members and we strive on providing the very best service to our customers- service is everything and we will go to great lengths to fulfill all of their immediate and wildest wishes.”
About WGY Lifestyle
Brazilian born ultra-convivial connecter Luiz Hoinkis, and luxury marketing guru and former New Yorker, Justin Keeperman, formed WGY Lifestyle in 2012 with offices in both Miami Beach, Florida and São Paulo, Brazil along with satellite shops in several major cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and London. This full-service, lifestyle management company and luxury travel agency certified by the IATAN network of worldwide agents, provides the highest level of services in the private concierge industry for the Uber busy individuals, families and executives on the go. The company has established unique partnerships with major global airlines, hotel groups, vendors and luxury brands. It’s composed of highly trained industry "Life Stylists" who are connected in major worldwide cities and are significantly changing the private concierge industry by offering its clientele unmatched service, customized A to Z experiences, insider tips and luxury privileges (not available to just anyone). WGY Lifestyle prides itself on convenience, exclusivity, access, and discretion to ensure clients get what they want, when they want it, 24/7, 365 days a year, no matter how short of notice or outrageous of the request. WGY opens the door of privilege and gives its clients the ultimate gift of time – time to indulge in their personalized lifestyle. For more information on WGY Lifestyle, please visit www.wgytravel.com or you can call (888)-949-0808 or email info@wgylifestyle.vom. You can visit the WGY online travel store at https://tinyurl.com/2fzvpp3b. You can follow WGY on social media @WGYTravel.
Justin Keeperman
305-938-0500
www.wgytravel.com
