Candidates Flock to Woman-Owned Political Startup Levine Consulting
Washington, DC, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Levine Consulting, an emerging provider of political campaign strategies and services, announced today the launch of its campaign services aimed at helping political candidates achieve their goals.
The CEO who has a proven track record of success in managing political campaigns, will offer a range of services, including fundraising, event planning, voter targeting, social networking, and media planning. The firm's team of experienced staff works closely with clients to design and implement customized campaigns that meet their specific needs.
"As an event planner and campaign manager, Levine Consulting’s main goal was to help all their candidates fundraise whether it was getting money from constituents or outside the candidate’s areas," said a Senior Advisor for Trump 2016. "Fundraising is a top priority for having a successful campaign, and they will guide you to obtaining that success."
Beginning Q1 of 2023, the firm opened its doors to all state and federal candidates and incumbents nationwide via LevineConsulting.co and several social media outlets.
Levine Consulting has taken DC by storm and is already one of the fastest-growing providers of political campaign strategies and services. The firm's mission is to provide its clients with the expertise and resources they need to succeed in today's political landscape.
The CEO who has a proven track record of success in managing political campaigns, will offer a range of services, including fundraising, event planning, voter targeting, social networking, and media planning. The firm's team of experienced staff works closely with clients to design and implement customized campaigns that meet their specific needs.
"As an event planner and campaign manager, Levine Consulting’s main goal was to help all their candidates fundraise whether it was getting money from constituents or outside the candidate’s areas," said a Senior Advisor for Trump 2016. "Fundraising is a top priority for having a successful campaign, and they will guide you to obtaining that success."
Beginning Q1 of 2023, the firm opened its doors to all state and federal candidates and incumbents nationwide via LevineConsulting.co and several social media outlets.
Levine Consulting has taken DC by storm and is already one of the fastest-growing providers of political campaign strategies and services. The firm's mission is to provide its clients with the expertise and resources they need to succeed in today's political landscape.
Contact
Levine ConsultingContact
Richard Levine
941-921-1511
levineconsulting.co
Richard Levine
941-921-1511
levineconsulting.co
Categories