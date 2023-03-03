Snowbird Technologies to Exhibit at the 2023 Sea-Air-Space Show
Snowbird Technologies will launch its new, patented SAMMTech system and showcase the Air Water Generator for military applications.
Jacksonville, FL, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Snowbird Technologies today announced that it will exhibit at the 2023 Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space (SAS) Show, held April 3-5, 2023 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.
The Sea-Air-Space Show is the largest maritime exposition in the United States. According to show representation, “SAS brings the U.S. defense industry and key military decision-makers together for three days of informative educational sessions, important policy discussions, and a dynamic exhibit hall floor.”
At this year’s show, Snowbird Technologies will release the patented SAMMTech — the first of its kind truly Distributed Additive Manufacturing System that can print and machine larger complex metal parts in remote locations with the potential of revolutionizing military parts procurement and logistics.
In addition, Snowbird will showcase its Air Water Generator (AWG), which provides drinking water to those in need when traditional means of water production and purification are not viable options.
Snowbird Technologies will be exhibiting in booth T619 on the Terrace. Sales, engineering, and marketing personnel will be onsite to help answer questions and provide details about the full Snowbird product offering.
About Snowbird Technologies
With more than 31 years of experience in the design and manufacturing of specialized cooling and water systems, the Snowbird Technologies brand is synonymous with innovative solutions for extreme environments. Today, Snowbird offers a range of custom-built environmental control units, air water generators, and now the impressive SAMMTech 3D printer system providing support for users in military and industrial markets. For more information, visit www.snowbirdtech.com.
The Sea-Air-Space Show is the largest maritime exposition in the United States. According to show representation, “SAS brings the U.S. defense industry and key military decision-makers together for three days of informative educational sessions, important policy discussions, and a dynamic exhibit hall floor.”
At this year’s show, Snowbird Technologies will release the patented SAMMTech — the first of its kind truly Distributed Additive Manufacturing System that can print and machine larger complex metal parts in remote locations with the potential of revolutionizing military parts procurement and logistics.
In addition, Snowbird will showcase its Air Water Generator (AWG), which provides drinking water to those in need when traditional means of water production and purification are not viable options.
Snowbird Technologies will be exhibiting in booth T619 on the Terrace. Sales, engineering, and marketing personnel will be onsite to help answer questions and provide details about the full Snowbird product offering.
About Snowbird Technologies
With more than 31 years of experience in the design and manufacturing of specialized cooling and water systems, the Snowbird Technologies brand is synonymous with innovative solutions for extreme environments. Today, Snowbird offers a range of custom-built environmental control units, air water generators, and now the impressive SAMMTech 3D printer system providing support for users in military and industrial markets. For more information, visit www.snowbirdtech.com.
Contact
Snowbird TechnologiesContact
Caroline Brown
904-477-8670
www.snowbirdtech.com
Caroline Brown
904-477-8670
www.snowbirdtech.com
Categories