The University of Arizona Global Campus Honors Early Education Specialist and Childress Ink Author Brooke Layton
Caledonia, MI, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- University of Arizona Global Campus honors early educational specialist professor and Childress Ink author Brooke Layton, EdM, for her contribution to the University of Arizona Global Campus College of Education and Liberal Arts.
Brooke Layton is Associate Faculty in the Department of Education and Liberal Arts and has been teaching at UAGC for almost eight years. With nearly fifteen years in education—as an elementary teacher, assistant principal, then adjunct professor, and now speaker and author—Brooke is passionate about teaching elementary-age children and helping provide much-needed resources (and encouragement) to teachers, homeschoolers, and professionals in the field of education. Brooke was featured at the 2022 Early Childhood Education virtual conference.
About her favorite course, Language Development in Young Children, Brooke says, “I enjoy helping our future educators learn ways to differentiate instruction to meet the needs of all of their students. Also, creating a solid lesson plan really helps hash out the inner workings of specific standards and goals we want our students to reach. This is all enriching content that is learned in this course and vital to the education of students as a whole.”
Her lesson plans can be found at The Old Schoolhouse, the professional resource for homeschoolers, with several works in production, including Molding Hearts One at a Time series, early-reader picture and activity books about Benjamin Bear and his animal friends; Counting God’s Creations board book, and a nonfiction homeschooling resource book for parents and educators.
Brooke is also a homeschooling mom of two growing boys. You can learn more and find free educational resources on her website at BrookeLayton.com.
About:
Childress Ink seeks out and shares books of excellence and guides authors in their craft.
Contact
Kim Childress
