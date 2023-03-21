Fodmix Low FODMAP Certified Sunflower Protein for IBS
Denver startup company, seeking funding, introduces low FODMAP food products for gut health, first of its kind to eliminate zero-calorie sweeteners and use maple sugar instead.
Denver, CO, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fodmix, a company producing low FODMAP certified food products, is seeking to raise funds through gofundme.com by April 31, 2023 in order to print packaging and place minimum quantity production orders. The first product, created by Kimberly Mertlich, founder of Fodmix, is a protein powder that sets itself apart by using unique, yet powerful ingredients including sunflower protein and maple sugar, not typically found in any protein powder yet still contains all essential amino acids for a complete protein while maintaining a solid nutrition profile with natural maple sugar. To date, Fodmix has raised $110 of its $40,000 goal.
Fodmix has worked extensively with the Fodmap Friendly Program to test and certify products as low FODMAP.
Before low FODMAP certified products were readily available, individuals with IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) following a low FODMAP diet had to make almost everything from scratch, making it almost impossible to maintain the diet, even with its short duration. Mertlich’s hopes are to bring more low FODMAP foods to consumers at a higher level of ingredient quality and consideration.
“Stevia is used in almost every protein powder available today, even the few low FODMAP brands,” said Mertlich. “While many zero calorie sweeteners are low FODMAP, they can still cause digestive distress which is why I have chosen to use natural maple sugar, calories and nutrients included.”
To learn more about Fodmix or low FODMAP diet and to support this initiative, visit https://fodmix.com/.
