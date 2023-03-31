San Francisco Chocolate Salon Comes Back on April 2 as the Premiere West Coast Artisan Chocolate Festival
The 15th Annual San Francisco International Chocolate Salon takes place this Spring on April 2, 2023.
San Francisco, CA, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The 15th Annual San Francisco International Chocolate Salon takes place this Spring on April 2, 2023. The Chocolate Salon has long been known as the original artisan chocolate festival on the West Coast.
Chocolate aficionados, fanatics, lovers and addicts can taste & experience a wide range of artisan, gourmet & premium chocolate in one of the world’s most famous culinary metropolitan areas.
Chocolate Salon participants include chocolatiers, confectioners, and other culinary artisans, such as Amano Artisan Chocolate, CocoTerra Company, 3D Candies, Brigadeiro Sprinkles, aL chocoLat Boutique, Kokak Chocolates, R & J Toffees, Charlotte Truffles, Siamaya Chocolate, Bon Sucree, Goufrais Southern California, Chocolatier Eve, Michael’s Chocolates, Codinha Chocolate, Sonoma Chocolatiers, That Batch, The Chaga Company, The Good Chocolate, Rainy Day Chocolate, Forte Chocolates, Kindred Cooks Caramels, Socola Chocolatier, tinyB chocolate, Gems and silver jewelry, p.o.p. candy co., CocoTutti Chocolates, Godavari Chocolate, The Xocolate Bar, flying noir, Fabula Tea, Z Ciocolato, New Orleans Bill, Sams Gourmet Jams, Chestnut Street Granola, 1.2.3 Chocolat, By bear bears (BTB), Volo Chocolate, COBA The Coffee Bar, TasteTV, and more.
For more information or tickets, visit www.SFChocolateSalon.com.
The San Francisco Chocolate Salon, Los Angeles Chocolate Salon, Sacramento Chocolate Salon, Seattle Chocolate Salon and International Chocolate Salon are produced by TasteTV, which originally created the first Chocolate Salon event in San Francisco in 2007, inspired by its cultural cookbook on chocolate, entitled "French Chocolate." French Chocolate is available on Amazon.com and on www.FrenchChocolateCookbook.com.
Chocolate aficionados, fanatics, lovers and addicts can taste & experience a wide range of artisan, gourmet & premium chocolate in one of the world’s most famous culinary metropolitan areas.
Chocolate Salon participants include chocolatiers, confectioners, and other culinary artisans, such as Amano Artisan Chocolate, CocoTerra Company, 3D Candies, Brigadeiro Sprinkles, aL chocoLat Boutique, Kokak Chocolates, R & J Toffees, Charlotte Truffles, Siamaya Chocolate, Bon Sucree, Goufrais Southern California, Chocolatier Eve, Michael’s Chocolates, Codinha Chocolate, Sonoma Chocolatiers, That Batch, The Chaga Company, The Good Chocolate, Rainy Day Chocolate, Forte Chocolates, Kindred Cooks Caramels, Socola Chocolatier, tinyB chocolate, Gems and silver jewelry, p.o.p. candy co., CocoTutti Chocolates, Godavari Chocolate, The Xocolate Bar, flying noir, Fabula Tea, Z Ciocolato, New Orleans Bill, Sams Gourmet Jams, Chestnut Street Granola, 1.2.3 Chocolat, By bear bears (BTB), Volo Chocolate, COBA The Coffee Bar, TasteTV, and more.
For more information or tickets, visit www.SFChocolateSalon.com.
The San Francisco Chocolate Salon, Los Angeles Chocolate Salon, Sacramento Chocolate Salon, Seattle Chocolate Salon and International Chocolate Salon are produced by TasteTV, which originally created the first Chocolate Salon event in San Francisco in 2007, inspired by its cultural cookbook on chocolate, entitled "French Chocolate." French Chocolate is available on Amazon.com and on www.FrenchChocolateCookbook.com.
Contact
TasteTVContact
Kevin Reed
415-263-6800
www.TasteTV.com
Kevin Reed
415-263-6800
www.TasteTV.com
Categories