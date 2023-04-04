Snowbird Technologies Joins the National Defense Industrial Association
Jacksonville, FL, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Snowbird Technologies today announced that it has joined the National Defense Industrial Association — NDIA — as a corporate member. NDIA drives strategic dialogue in national security by identifying key issues and leveraging the knowledge and experience of its military, government, industry, and academic members to address them.
The leadership at Snowbird Technologies sought out a membership with NDIA due to its reputation as an engaging educational nonprofit that promotes the best policies, practices, products, and technology for warfighters and others who ensure the safety and security of the nation.
Since 1992, Snowbird Technologies has designed, manufactured, and distributed mission-supporting products to defense forces around the world. “Becoming a member of NDIA will give us even more insight into the evolving needs in military procurement and a platform to promote the solutions that we can provide to these entities,” said Caroline Brown, Marketing Director. “We look forward to making connections with government and industry leaders in an effort to equip our armed forces with the best products available.”
About Snowbird Technologies
With more than 31 years of experience in the design and manufacturing of specialized cooling and water systems, the Snowbird Technologies brand is synonymous with innovative solutions for extreme environments. Today, Snowbird offers a range of custom-built environmental control units, air water generators, and now the impressive SAMMTech 3D printer system providing support for users in military and industrial markets. For more information, visit www.snowbirdtech.com.
