Gabrielle Mariella, Actress Known for Viral TikTok Impressions, Announces Solo Show at 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club

Gabrielle Mariella, known for her vocal impersonations of Broadway’s leading ladies that have taken the Broadway community by storm reaching more than 7 million views (@gabriellemariella), makes her 54 Below solo debut in Gabrielle Mariella: Broadway Leading Ladies Sing on April 25. She’ll be joined by Ben Fankhauser (Newsies) and Jakeim Hart (Almost Famous) with music direction by Isaac Harlan. https://54below.com/events/gabrielle-mariella-broadway-leading-ladies-sing/