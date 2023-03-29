Gabrielle Mariella, Actress Known for Viral TikTok Impressions, Announces Solo Show at 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club
Gabrielle Mariella, known for her vocal impersonations of Broadway’s leading ladies that have taken the Broadway community by storm reaching more than 7 million views (@gabriellemariella), makes her 54 Below solo debut in Gabrielle Mariella: Broadway Leading Ladies Sing on April 25. She’ll be joined by Ben Fankhauser (Newsies) and Jakeim Hart (Almost Famous) with music direction by Isaac Harlan. https://54below.com/events/gabrielle-mariella-broadway-leading-ladies-sing/
New York, NY, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gabrielle Mariella, actress, singer, and filmmaker known for her vocal impersonations of Broadway’s leading ladies that have taken the Broadway community by storm, will make her NYC solo show debut at 54 Below in "Gabrielle Mariella: Broadway Leading Ladies Sing" on April 25, 2023. She’ll be joined by Broadway's Ben Fankhauser (Newsies) and Jakeim Hart (Almost Famous). The show will be music directed by Isaac Harlan.
The announcement comes after the actress garnered nearly 7 million views on her impression series "Broadway Leading Ladies Sing," doing singing impersonations of various Broadway divas like Idina Menzel, Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth and more.
Gabrielle Mariella in Broadway Leading Ladies Sing plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 25, 2023. There is a $30-50 cover charge ($34.50-$56.50 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.
More about Gabrielle Mariella:
Gabrielle Mariella (she/her) is an actress, singer, creator, and filmmaker based in NYC. She is a graduate of NYU Tisch where she received her BFA in Drama from the New Studio on Broadway for Musical Theatre. She has performed regionally, as well as in NYC in pre-Broadway and Off-Broadway workshops, labs, & staged readings of new musical theatre. Gab has recently gained recognition for her vocal impressions online, with her viral videos garnering more than 7 Million views (@gabriellemariella). She is also a successful voice actor, lending her voice to various commercial projects (Walmart, TD Bank and more.) Behind the camera, Gab is a Sony Alpha Female+ Grant Winning Cinematographer, winning a grant from Sony in 2021 with which she filmed and directed ENOUGH, a documentary short film about female Broadway creatives. She has served as the Director of Photography on over ten new series on Broadstream, Prospect Theater’s Company’s Vision Series of New Musical Theatre on Film, brand films, music videos and many more. As an artist, Gab believes the stories we tell on stage and screen matter and have the power to create positive change. She is a second generation American and lives to make her ancestors proud. Gab is a member of SAG-AFTRA & AEA.
More about 54 Below:
54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.
A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.
54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fan-bases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.
Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.
