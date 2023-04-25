Free Webinar: Unit and Software Integration Testing in Safety-Critical Projects
Verifysoft Technology offers on July 13 at 10 a.m. CET a free webinar about Unit and software integration testing in safety-critical projects with Dipl.-Ing. Martin Heininger. Verifysoft Technology is a worldwide leading software distribution company founded 2003 in Offenburg, Black Forest (Germany). It is owner of the Code Coverage Analyser Testwell CTC++, and the Code Complextity Measurement Tools Testwell CMT++ and CMTJava.
Offenburg, Germany, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Register now to the free webinar of Verifysoft Technology on July 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. CET and learn more about the following topics:
- The role of Static analysis
- MISRA checks
- Run-Time-Error Analysis
- The role of requirement engineering with respect to testing
- Software Integration Testing versus Software Unittesting
- Methods to derive normal range and robustness test cases
- Measurement of structural coverage
- The power of reviews of the test
Use the following link for free registration to the webinar on July 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. CET.: https://www.verifysoft.com/en_integration_tests_webinar.html
