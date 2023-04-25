Free Webinar: Unit and Software Integration Testing in Safety-Critical Projects

Verifysoft Technology offers on July 13 at 10 a.m. CET a free webinar about Unit and software integration testing in safety-critical projects with Dipl.-Ing. Martin Heininger. Verifysoft Technology is a worldwide leading software distribution company founded 2003 in Offenburg, Black Forest (Germany). It is owner of the Code Coverage Analyser Testwell CTC++, and the Code Complextity Measurement Tools Testwell CMT++ and CMTJava.