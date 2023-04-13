Free Webinar: Challenges in the Use of AI Systems in Safety-Relevant Systems (with Dipl.-Ing. Martin Heininger)
Verifysoft Technology is a worldwide leading software distribution company founded 2003 in Offenburg, Black Forest (Germany). It is owner of the Code Coverage Analyser Testwell CTC++, and the Code Complextity Measurement Tools Testwell CMT++ and CMTJava.
Offenburg, Germany, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Verifysoft Technology offers seminars, trainings and free webinars about software development and software quality.
Register now to the free webinar on May 04, 2023 at 3 p.m. CET with Dipl.-Ing. Martin Heininger and learn more about the following topics:
- Definition of artificial intelligence
- Status of standardisation
- Comparison of AI algorithms and classical software
- Requirements engineering for AI
- System and validation tests
- Coverage measurements
Use the following link for free registration to the webinar on May 04, 2023 at 3 p.m. CET.: https://www.verifysoft.com/en_AI_algorithms_webinar.html
Polina Handzhiyska
+49 781 127 8118-6
