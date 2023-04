Free Webinar: Challenges in the Use of AI Systems in Safety-Relevant Systems (with Dipl.-Ing. Martin Heininger)

Offenburg, Germany, April 13, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Verifysoft Technology offers seminars, trainings and free webinars about software development and software quality.Register now to the free webinar on May 04, 2023 at 3 p.m. CET with Dipl.-Ing. Martin Heininger and learn more about the following topics:- Definition of artificial intelligence- Status of standardisation- Comparison of AI algorithms and classical software- Requirements engineering for AI- System and validation tests- Coverage measurementsUse the following link for free registration to the webinar on May 04, 2023 at 3 p.m. CET.: https://www.verifysoft.com/en_AI_algorithms_webinar.html