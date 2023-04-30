Mailbutler Releases Its Early Access Artificial Intelligence Assistant for Apple Mail, Gmail and Outlook
Berlin, Germany, April 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Today, Berlin-based tech company Mailbutler, creators of the email extension for Apple Mail, Gmail and Outlook that makes your inbox smarter, releases the early access version of its artificial intelligence-powered Smart Assistant.
The Smart Assistant is a personal assistant that uses AI to help you improve your email communication. The early access version includes five features which do the heavy lifting for you while working in your inbox:
Smart Compose
By entering just a few short input keywords, the Smart Assistant can compose your emails for you in seconds. Simply write the content and style you’d like, and let the AI do the rest for you. This means you don't have to spend time writing messages - you can simply skim a draft the AI writes for you.
Smart Respond
Received an email but don’t have time to reply? The Smart Respond feature can quickly answer a message in just a couple of clicks. Choose whether to respond positively or negatively (for example, accepting a meeting invitation or declining it), get several different response options, and then edit the draft to your own taste.
Smart Improve
Written an email, but not sure if the tone fits or your spelling is correct? In a click, Mailbutler’s AI can suggest spelling, grammatical, and stylistic improvements to your draft, ensuring your emails always read professionally.
Task Finder
Writing out lists of tasks from all the emails you receive can be tedious. But not any more: The Smart Assistant can automatically scan your emails for potential to-dos. It then presents them to you in a list, and you can easily pick and choose which you want to add to your Mailbutler Tasks list, saving you time and effort.
Contact Finder
Along with finding to-dos for you, the AI can quickly add contact details to your Mailbutler Contacts list. In one click, have it find the email address and full name of your contact, saving you time adding numerous contacts to your address book.
Quote
Mailbutler CEO Tobias Knobl had this to say about the Smart Assistant and the future of AI:
"In the future, email communication will remain the backbone of business correspondence, but our approach to it will evolve. With the integration of AI-powered digital email assistants, every user will have a personalized inbox curator, guiding them on what to prioritize and what needs following-up. This assistant will not only recommend actions but also compose full emails for the user, saving them time and reducing the likelihood of errors. As AI technology continues to evolve, these assistants will become better and better, allowing for even more seamless and efficient communication. It's not about replacing human communication, but rather enhancing it, with ever-advancing technology."
For more information on the Smart Assistant and to sign up to use the early access feature, head over to our feature page.
Disclaimer
At the moment, the Smart Assistant is still in early access. That means Mailbutler is hoping for plenty of feedback from users about how well it’s working at the moment, and what other functionality they would like to see in the future. The full release is planned for June, meaning members still have two months to test out the AI and give their thoughts. All feedback can be posted on the Mailbutler Feature Requests page.
About Mailbutler
Mailbutler GmbH is a German software company founded in 2015 by Tobias Knobl and Fabian Jäger. Mailbutler is an email extension for Apple Mail, Microsoft Outlook and Gmail designed to help professionals, freelancers and teams manage their emails better. Its time-saving features integrate seamlessly into your inbox. Schedule emails ahead of time, keep track of opened emails and links, easily manage multiple email signatures, turn messages into tasks - these are just a few of the productivity features Mailbutler offers. Mailbutler - it’s still your inbox, but smarter.
About Mailbutler
Mailbutler GmbH is a German software company founded in 2015 by Tobias Knobl and Fabian Jäger. Mailbutler is an email extension for Apple Mail, Microsoft Outlook and Gmail designed to help professionals, freelancers and teams manage their emails better. Its time-saving features integrate seamlessly into your inbox. Schedule emails ahead of time, keep track of opened emails and links, easily manage multiple email signatures, turn messages into tasks - these are just a few of the productivity features Mailbutler offers. Mailbutler - it’s still your inbox, but smarter.
