Snowbird Technologies to Exhibit at the 2023 Special Operations Forces Week
Jacksonville, FL, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Snowbird Technologies today announced that it will exhibit at the 2023 Special Operations Forces Week (SOF Week), held May 8-11, 2023 at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida.
SOF Week is hosted by U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and Global Special Operations Forces Foundation (GSOF) and offers a comprehensive convention for domestic and international special operations forces. This year, the exposition has been expanded to include a multi-floor exhibition hall, extensive programming, a SOF Week Campus in downtown Tampa, and advanced physical and digital security measures.
Snowbird Technologies will be exhibiting in booth L49 in the lower-level exhibition hall with examples and resources about our mission-supporting equipment. Product experts and representatives will be on hand to provide information about the full Snowbird Technologies product line including the newly released Snowbird Additive Mobile Manufacturing platforms (SAMM Tech), atmospheric-water generators, and environmental control units. An atmospheric-water generator will be operational in the booth.
About Snowbird Technologies
With more than 31 years of experience in the design and manufacturing of specialized cooling and water systems, the Snowbird Technologies brand is synonymous with innovative solutions for extreme environments. Today, Snowbird offers a range of custom-built environmental control units, air water generators, and now the impressive SAMMTech 3D printer system providing support for users in military and industrial markets. For more information, visit www.snowbirdtech.com.
Contact
Caroline Brown
904-477-8670
www.snowbirdtech.com
