Sigma Chi Chapter at Cal Poly Pomona Raises Over $120,000 in Fight Against Cancer
For the third straight year, the Theta Sigma Chapter at Cal Poly Pomona has raised over $100,000 toward finding a cure for cancer.
Pomona, CA, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Theta Sigma Chapter of the Sigma Chi Fraternity, located at California State Polytechnic University Pomona, announced today that it has raised over $120,000 to help its philanthropy, Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) at the University of Utah. This is the third year in a row the chapter has raised more than $100,000.
“Sigma Chi has a goal to raise $20,000,0000 to help fund the new Kathryn, F. Kirk Center for Comprehensive Cancer Care and Women’s Cancers. The amount of funding raised by the Cal Poly chapter is absolutely amazing and places it as one of the top chapters in Sigma Chi history to have ever reached this goal. They are the first to have raised over $100,000 three years in a row! Most chapters raise funds throughout the year, and these ladies and gentlemen did it in a week!” - Jerry Nelson, Director of Sigma Chi Alumni Giving and Special Projects at Huntsman Cancer Foundation
“We could not have achieved this without the extraordinary outreach and support of the sororities, family members and alumni of this chapter. Our fantastic sororities alone raised enough to sponsor at least two clinical trials. We are not done yet. We have a goal of raising $150,000 by June 1.” – Sidney Herrera, Philanthropy Chairman
"I am so proud of the leadership exhibited by the men of the Theta Sigma Chapter. Raising this amount of money in five days is pretty incredible. The sorority women of Cal Poly are the best! Their unparalleled efforts to help find a cure are truly extraordinary and very appreciated." - Ryan Rogers, Chapter Advisor of the Theta Sigma Chapter
Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) is an NCI-designated cancer research facility and hospital located in Salt Lake City, Utah. Scientists at the institute aim to understand cancer at a molecular and genetic level and strive to find new and more effective ways to treat this disease. A treatment approach based on genetic knowledge allows for more targeted, individualized cancer therapies.
