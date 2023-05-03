Snowbird Technologies to Showcase Additive Manufacturing Platform at the 31st International Defence Industry Exhibition MSPO
Jacksonville, FL, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Snowbird Technologies today announced that it will exhibit at the 31st International Defence Industry Exhibition MSPO, held September 5-8, 2023 at the Targi Kielce Convention Center in Kielce, Poland.
The Targi Kielce Defence Industry Expo is a comprehensive presentation of military equipment and solutions that attracts more than 600 companies from over 33 countries each year. More than 19,000 guests attended the 2022 conference, making it the third-largest defense exposition in Europe.
At this year’s show, Snowbird Technologies will release the patented Snowbird Additive Mobile Manufacturing platform — SAMM Tech — to the European market. The first-of-its-kind truly distributed additive manufacturing System, SAMM Tech can print and machine larger complex metal parts all within a mobile, shipping container. SAMM Tech brings on-demand manufacturing to remote locations with the capability to revolutionize military parts procurement and mission readiness.
In addition, Snowbird Technologies will showcase its Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG), which generates drinking water from moisture in the air. The AWG provides a solution for mission-critical water supply and transport efforts by producing and purifying water to potable drinking standards. The AWG serves as a secure source of renewable, potable water for forward operating bases, contingency sites, and fixed military installations.
Snowbird Technologies will exhibit in Hall H. Sales, engineering, and marketing personnel will be onsite to help answer questions and provide details about the full Snowbird product offering.
About Snowbird Technologies
With more than 31 years of experience in designing and manufacturing specialized cooling and water systems, the Snowbird Technologies brand is synonymous with innovative solutions for extreme environments. Today, Snowbird offers a range of custom-built environmental control units, atmospheric water generators, and now the impressive SAMM Tech 3D printer system providing support for users in military and industrial markets. For more information, visit www.snowbirdtech.com.
Caroline Brown
904-477-8670
www.snowbirdtech.com
