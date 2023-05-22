Author Eddie A. U. Akpan’s New Book, “Gemstones and Monsters and Nature,” is an Eye-Opening Analysis That Reveals the Most Important Tool to Guide Humans Through Life
Recent release “Gemstones and Monsters and Nature,” from Covenant Books author Eddie A. U. Akpan is a thought-provoking read that is a HUMOROUS and COLORFUL presentation of two games, how people evaluate what we say, and how we can remember the things we learn.
Carbondale, IL, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eddie A. U. Akpan has completed his new book, “Gemstones and Monsters and Nature”: is humorous and colorful. The pages are dotted with COLORFUL MARKERS to enable the readers to locate and visualize the GISTS of each page at a glance. The book is spacious and pleasurable to read.
Akpan writes, “The words of a good book, like the lyrics of memorable songs, are ageless and universal. The style of a favorite book, like the melody of tuneful songs, soothes the soul. This book dispenses science, wisdom, and love with a style that kindles a wide array of emotions that allow us to laugh or shed tears of joy. The pages are colorful, beautiful, friendly, and pleasant.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eddie A. U. Akpan’s new book is a profound discussion on how one’s life assumes greater meaning if one can find ways to improve the lives of others. By following Akpan's writings, readers can discover how to have the most fulfilling life possible by the simple act of setting their mind to being the best human being one can be.
Readers can purchase “Gemstones and Monsters and Nature” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories