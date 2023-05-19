Snowbird Technologies Joins the First Coast Manufacturers Association
Jacksonville, FL, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Snowbird Technologies today announced that it has joined the First Coast Manufacturers Association of Jacksonville, Florida.
The First Coast Manufacturers Association — FCMA — was established in 1989 as a formal, united organization representing manufacturing companies located within and in proximity to the greater Jacksonville area. Since its inception, it has attracted more than 300 companies, including manufacturing businesses and those that support manufacturing firms, and has promoted and protected the manufacturing industry, jobs, and workforce through its initiatives.
As a not-for-profit trade association, FCMA has remained constant in its mission to serve manufacturers, saving members time and money through advocacy, networking, and providing resources. In addition, FCMA represents Jacksonville-based manufacturing companies in local, state, and federal government arenas.
In joining FCMA, the team at Snowbird Technologies is looking forward to the networking, training, and development opportunities that the association provides to individuals and the company. The connection with other manufacturing entities within the region will also garner an increase in local brand awareness and open doors to new business vendors and partnership opportunities.
About Snowbird Technologies
With more than 31 years of experience in designing and manufacturing specialized cooling and water systems, the Snowbird Technologies brand is synonymous with innovative solutions for extreme environments. Today, Snowbird offers a range of custom-built environmental control units, atmospheric water generators, and now the impressive SAMM Tech 3D printer system providing support for users in military and industrial markets. For more information, visit www.snowbirdtech.com.
