Snowbird Technologies is Authorized as FANUC America CNC System Integrator
Jacksonville, FL, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Snowbird Technologies today announced that it is an authorized CNC System Integrator for FANUC America Corporation.
The Authorized CNC System Integrator (ACSI) program through FANUC America Corporation is designed to ensure that FANUC integrators have the tools and training necessary to maximize customer satisfaction and engagement. As an authorized integrator, Snowbird Technologies has access to exclusive online and classroom training courses, marketing resources, and co-branding opportunities with the world’s leading supplier of automation for manufacturing robotics, CNCs, and motion control centers.
Snowbird Technologies’ relationship with FANUC America was established with the development of the Snowbird Additive Mobile Manufacturing (SAMM Tech) platform. SAMM Tech is a patented, large-part 3D printer with CNC that is built inside Connex shipping containers. This product offering is designed to produce metal and composite parts on demand for remote operations in the military and defense, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial markets.
When developing SAMM Tech and the capabilities demanded by the operator, FANUC America’s CNC products exceeded expectations and delivered the results required for this application, which led to the FANUC CNC system becoming a standard component of SAMM Tech units.
“Our authorization as a FANUC America CNC System Integrator is pivotal as we make entrance into the hybrid manufacturing market,” said Caroline Brown, Marketing Director. “Being connected with a renowned brand such as FANUC will build trust with our target markets and help us to effectively launch and distribute the impressive SAMM Tech platform to users around the world.”
About Snowbird Technologies
With more than 31 years of experience in designing and manufacturing specialized cooling and water systems, the Snowbird Technologies brand is synonymous with innovative solutions for extreme environments. Today, Snowbird offers a range of custom-built environmental control units, atmospheric water generators, and now the impressive SAMM Tech 3D printer system providing support for users in military and industrial markets. For more information, visit www.snowbirdtech.com.
The Authorized CNC System Integrator (ACSI) program through FANUC America Corporation is designed to ensure that FANUC integrators have the tools and training necessary to maximize customer satisfaction and engagement. As an authorized integrator, Snowbird Technologies has access to exclusive online and classroom training courses, marketing resources, and co-branding opportunities with the world’s leading supplier of automation for manufacturing robotics, CNCs, and motion control centers.
Snowbird Technologies’ relationship with FANUC America was established with the development of the Snowbird Additive Mobile Manufacturing (SAMM Tech) platform. SAMM Tech is a patented, large-part 3D printer with CNC that is built inside Connex shipping containers. This product offering is designed to produce metal and composite parts on demand for remote operations in the military and defense, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial markets.
When developing SAMM Tech and the capabilities demanded by the operator, FANUC America’s CNC products exceeded expectations and delivered the results required for this application, which led to the FANUC CNC system becoming a standard component of SAMM Tech units.
“Our authorization as a FANUC America CNC System Integrator is pivotal as we make entrance into the hybrid manufacturing market,” said Caroline Brown, Marketing Director. “Being connected with a renowned brand such as FANUC will build trust with our target markets and help us to effectively launch and distribute the impressive SAMM Tech platform to users around the world.”
About Snowbird Technologies
With more than 31 years of experience in designing and manufacturing specialized cooling and water systems, the Snowbird Technologies brand is synonymous with innovative solutions for extreme environments. Today, Snowbird offers a range of custom-built environmental control units, atmospheric water generators, and now the impressive SAMM Tech 3D printer system providing support for users in military and industrial markets. For more information, visit www.snowbirdtech.com.
Contact
Snowbird TechnologiesContact
Caroline Brown
904-477-8670
www.snowbirdtech.com
Caroline Brown
904-477-8670
www.snowbirdtech.com
Categories