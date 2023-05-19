The National Innovative Communities Conference Hosted by 2023 Nonprofit of the Year Reach Out, Returns to Riverside
The National Innovative Communities Conference (NICC) is a premiere event that brings together cross-sectoral leaders, strategists, influencers, businesses, and organizations who are passionate about building and sustaining a quality of life for the Inland region.
Riverside, CA, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The National Innovative Communities Conference (NICC) is a premiere event hosted by Reach Out that brings together cross-sectoral leaders, strategists, influencers, businesses, and organizations who are passionate about building and sustaining a high quality of life for the Inland region. This year’s signature conference returns to a robust two-day in-person event. NICC 2023 will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, June 13-14, 2023, at the Riverside Convention Center. This year's theme is POWER:: Dignity Equity Justice, Be the Voice, Not an Echo!
NICC 2023’s featured keynote speaker is Laura Coates, CNN host and Senior Legal Analyst, best-selling author, and radio talk show host of The Laura Coates show on SiriusXM. Coates is also a former federal prosecutor that specializes in the intersection of civil rights and criminal prosecution. She served as Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, as well as a trial attorney in the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, specializing in the enforcement of voting rights throughout the United States.
Conference attendees will also hear from dynamic speakers at informative plenary sessions and panel discussions. Confirmed speakers include Dr. Somava Stout, from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health; Dr. Cid Pinedo, Chief Executive Officer of the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation; Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari and Medical Officer Dr. Geoffrey from Riverside University Health System; Dr. Evita Limon Rocha and more.
Vendor and sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit we-reachout.org/nicc.
About REACH OUT
Reach Out is a large non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that has been serving the Inland Region of Southern California for 54 years. Reach Out’s mission is to strengthen communities by bringing people together to solve our region’s toughest issues: breaking barriers to educational achievement, expanding economic opportunities, and creating safe, healthy, and innovative communities. Reach Out’s core work of strengthening communities takes many forms, from direct services to youth and families, to deep root cause work in building the health and quality of life of our region. Reach Out is overseen by Executive Director, Diana Fox, and has three locations: the main office in Upland, and two additional offices in Jurupa Valley and Yucca Valley. Reach Out was recently selected as Nonprofit of the Year by State Senator Richard Roth. For more information, visit we-reachout.org or contact 909.982.8641.
