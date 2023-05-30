Freedom Snacks is Now Apple Blossom Gift Baskets
Kent, WA, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Freedom Snacks has announced the new name of their company. Freedom Snacks has changed their name to Apple Blossom Gift Baskets. They decided to no longer offer gourmet popcorn and continue to offer only gift baskets.
In an effort to change the direction of the company, Freedom Snacks will now be Apple Blossom Gift Baskets.
Since 2007, when Freedom Snacks opened, they had a mission statement to create high quality product with high quality service. With the change of the name customers can expect the mission to remain the same. Gourmet popcorn will no longer be available for sale May 2023 and they will only be making gift baskets. Baskets will be assembled in the Covington area with the option for delivery within a 10 mile radius. Customers will still be able to place orders online or by phone from their Facebook page.
"We believe that this will be a good move for the company and we will be able to offer a larger variety of product to our customers," said Veronica.
