Espire Infolabs is Now Salesforce Ridge Partner
Gurugram, India, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Espire Infolabs, a pioneer in Digital Transformation & Total Experience solutions, today announced that they are now upgraded to Salesforce Ridge Partner level, due to Espire team’s exceptional commitment to Salesforce solutions.
Salesforce Partner Program assesses the partners on the goals of customer success, innovation, growth, & lead; and transfers them to a different level depending on their Trailblazer consulting partner score each quarter of SF’s fiscal year.
Espire’s upgradation to Ridge level of Salesforce Partnership will enhance its capabilities while enabling its team to drive digital transformation, streamline business processes, and help their clients achieve their growth objectives more effectively.
“Becoming a RIDGE Partner validates our commitment to excellence, expertise, and innovation in delivering Salesforce solutions. This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our Salesforce CoE & the team, who are working relentlessly to take this partnership forward. With this partnership, we will leverage the full power of Salesforce products- Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Experience Cloud, Platform Cloud, MuleSoft, Commerce Cloud, etc., to deliver transformative total experience solutions to our global customers.
"To further strengthen our Salesforce capabilities, we are now very actively working on the specialisation of various industry clouds namely Education, Healthcare, Financial services, Manufacturing & more. We are hopeful of continuing with the same rigor and attaining the highest level of SF partner program by end of this year," states, Gagan Oberoi, MD & CEO, Espire Infolabs.
About Espire
Espire Infolabs is a Digital Transformation and Total Experience (TX) Solutions provider with a Cross-Enterprise approach to deliver future-ready services that are resilient to market disruptions.
With focus on TX, we are paving way for enterprises to deploy & deliver the best Customer Experience (CX), Employee Experience (EX), and Business Experience (BX) – with overarching service offerings around Multi-Experience (MX), and User Experience (UX).
