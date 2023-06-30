Author Dr. Chet Weld’s New Book, "God Is in the Crazy," is a Collection of Miracle Accounts and the Story of the Author’s Recovery from a Life of Substance Abuse

Recent release “God Is in the Crazy: With Astounding Miracles and Reflections on the Peaceful Life,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Chet Weld, discusses how the Lord can guide His followers through any struggle that life presents. Drawing on lessons learned from many miracles, God’s word, and from his personal journey with the Lord, Dr. Weld encourages his readers to look towards God in times of crisis, knowing that He will show them the way back to the light.