Moat Title Lock Co. Launches New Home Title Locking Document to Protect Homeowners from Title Fraud
Oklahoma City, OK, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Moat Title Lock Co., a new and innovative leader in providing home title protection services, today announced the launch of a new title locking document designed to protect homeowners from title identity theft and fraud. The new document, called the Moat Notice of Title Lock, is a copyrighted legal document placed in the public records as a warning to potential fraudsters that the title to the property is locked and that any attempt to transfer the title without the owner’s written and recorded consent will be deemed fraudulent.
“We are excited to launch the Moat Notice of Title Lock,” said Curt Moore, CEO of Moat Title Lock Co. “This new document provides homeowners with an added layer of protection against title fraud, which is a growing problem in the United States. We believe that the Moat Notice of Title Lock is the most effective way to protect your home from title identity theft and fraud.”
Moat Title Lock is currently available to homeowners in Oklahoma and Colorado, and will soon be coming to all 50 states. To get started, homeowners simply go to moattitlelock.com and complete a short online application. A local Moat Agent will prepare the title lock document for execution and notarization and record the title lock in the public records. The Moat Title Lock has a one-time fee of $395, and there are no monthly or annual fees.
Moat Title Lock Co. is different than the various title monitoring services that simply monitor the public records for suspicious activity. A monitoring service does not actively prevent fraudulent parties from recording fraudulent documents in your title. In addition, many local county offices offer similar monitoring services to homeowners for free. Moat Title Lock takes a proactive approach by placing a “moat” around your property in the public records.
About Moat Title Lock Company
Moat Title Lock Co. is a leading provider of home title locking services. The company’s mission is to protect homeowners from title fraud and to provide them with peace of mind. Moat Title Lock Company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and currently serves homeowners in Oklahoma, Colorado, and soon all 50 states.
For more information, visit moattitlelock.com.
Contact: curt@moattitlelock.com | (303) 656-1907
“We are excited to launch the Moat Notice of Title Lock,” said Curt Moore, CEO of Moat Title Lock Co. “This new document provides homeowners with an added layer of protection against title fraud, which is a growing problem in the United States. We believe that the Moat Notice of Title Lock is the most effective way to protect your home from title identity theft and fraud.”
Moat Title Lock is currently available to homeowners in Oklahoma and Colorado, and will soon be coming to all 50 states. To get started, homeowners simply go to moattitlelock.com and complete a short online application. A local Moat Agent will prepare the title lock document for execution and notarization and record the title lock in the public records. The Moat Title Lock has a one-time fee of $395, and there are no monthly or annual fees.
Moat Title Lock Co. is different than the various title monitoring services that simply monitor the public records for suspicious activity. A monitoring service does not actively prevent fraudulent parties from recording fraudulent documents in your title. In addition, many local county offices offer similar monitoring services to homeowners for free. Moat Title Lock takes a proactive approach by placing a “moat” around your property in the public records.
About Moat Title Lock Company
Moat Title Lock Co. is a leading provider of home title locking services. The company’s mission is to protect homeowners from title fraud and to provide them with peace of mind. Moat Title Lock Company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and currently serves homeowners in Oklahoma, Colorado, and soon all 50 states.
For more information, visit moattitlelock.com.
Contact: curt@moattitlelock.com | (303) 656-1907
Contact
Moat Title Lock Co.Contact
Curt Moore
303-6561-907
moattitlelock.com
Curt Moore
303-6561-907
moattitlelock.com
Categories