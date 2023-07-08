Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes Fernando Garip as Vice President, Commercial and Industrial Lending Relationship Manager
Elmwood Park, NJ, July 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank, one of New Jersey’s leading community banks, is pleased to announce Fernando Garip has joined the team as the new Vice President, Commercial and Industrial Lending Relationship Manager.
Garip is an experienced banking and real estate professional with almost a decade of experience that includes working at a commercial real estate firm as well as in the banking industry as a business banker. His specialty and focus has always been Commercial Lending. He has managed the portfolios of Middle Market, Business Banking and Commercial clients and has a proven track record of success in providing financial services to a wide variety of commercial clients.
“Spencer Savings Bank continues to invest in talented team members that truly enhance our commercial banking and lending capabilities,” stated John Duncan, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer. “Fernando has a successful track record of commercial lending experience. He brings a strong passion and commitment to his clients and is known for providing white-glove customer service. These are the same values we share here at the bank, and we look forward to partnering with him to provide our lending customers the best that commercial banking has to offer.”
Garip is a firm believer in the power of forming connections and giving back to his community. He is a member, and current board member, of the Adler Aphasia Center. The organization’s mission is to enrich the lives of people with aphasia, a language disorder that usually results from a brain injury. He is also a member of the Meadowlands Chamber of Commerce, where he is part of the Small Business Council and Emerging Leaders Group. The chamber ensures the region continues to be a growth engine for businesses, organizations, visitors and residents in New Jersey.
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank headquartered in Elmwood Park, N.J., has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has almost $4 billion in total assets and operates 26 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.
For more information, contact:
Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421
VP, Corporate Communications Director
