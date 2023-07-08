Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes Fernando Garip as Vice President, Commercial and Industrial Lending Relationship Manager

Spencer Savings Bank has appointed Fernando Garip as the new Vice President, Commercial and Industrial Lending Relationship Manager. With a decade of experience in commercial lending, Garip brings passion, commitment, and white-glove customer service to the bank. He is a board member of the Adler Aphasia Center and a member of the Meadowlands Chamber of Commerce.